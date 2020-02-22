BOISE — Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice said that it feels like the last time Boise State and New Mexico met on the court was last year.
The reason for that, Rice joked, might be because it literally was.
Thanks to the Mountain West Tournament being moved up a week, the two teams met in their conference opener back on Dec. 4 in Albuquerque. The Lobos came away with an 80-78 win then. Now, two and a half months later, the two teams meet on the court again this afternoon in Boise. The Broncos (18-10, 10-6 Mountain West) will welcome New Mexico for a 2 p.m. tip at ExtraMile Arena.
“It's an interesting dynamic,” Rice said about the schedule. “I think both of us are two different teams right now compared to last time we played. You just got to look at the new things they've been doing, the new things we've been doing and compare that. A lot of times when you play a team, you just played them two or three weeks ago and you're going a lot off that, but this one is completely different.”
Among the biggest difference for Boise State from its last matchup against New Mexico is the addition of Abu Kigab. The junior was ineligible to compete for the Broncos during the first semester after transferring from the University of Oregon. Since becoming eligible for the Broncos later in the month, he has been averaging 11.9 points per game.
New Mexico will also sport a different look its second time around against Boise State as the Lobos will be missing two of its starters from that first game. J.J. Caldwell, who scored eight points against the Broncos, was placed on indefinite suspension by the team in December after an ex-girlfriend accused him of battery and Carlton Bragg, who scored 17 against the Broncos, was dismissed last month after an arrest on DUI charges.
“The way we played them so early it makes it not a totally different game plan, but it's kind of a new game,” said Boise State senior Alex Hobbs. “It will be interesting to see how they attack us.”
Hobbs will be one of five seniors Boise State will honor as a part of its senior day festivities. In addition to Hobbs, Marcus Dickinson, Justinian Jessup, RJ Williams and Robin Jorch will all be playing their final regular-season game at ExtraMile Arena. If the Broncos don't make the NCAA Tournament, they could potentially host another game in another postseason tournament.
Hobbs, Dickinson, Jessup and Jorch all are four-year players for the Broncos, having been parts of 20-win teams that went to the NIT Tournament in their first two years before falling back to 13-20 last season. Jorch, who redshirted last year with an injury, is in his fifth season with the program.
“It's been fun, all of us have contributed in one way or another,” said Jessup. “We've been through ups and downs together. It's been an awesome ride and we're looking to finish it off the right way.”
Junior Derrick Alston, who has been mentioned as a potential NBA Draft prospect this season, might also be another player playing his final home game. He won't be honored today with the senior class, but like Hobbs, Dickinson and Jessup, Alston came in prior to the 2016-17 season. He redshirted his first year on campus.
While honoring the seniors before the game will be a nice tip of the hat to a group that's an integral part of the team, once the ball is tipped, the Broncos know there's one reason they are there. Boise State currently sits fourth in the Mountain West standings, one game out of second place, but also one game out of sixth.
With just one regular season game left after this afternoon's tilt — a game at UNLV on Wednesday — the Broncos know the importance of getting this one for the purposes of seeding at the Mountain West Tournament
“This is it for that (senior) group, and I know they want to make a run, especially in the Mountain West Tournament,” Alston said. “The rest of these games we have in conference, I think everyone's pulling for that way. We have a lot of basketball left to play.”