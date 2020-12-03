The Boise State men’s basketball team will host the College of Idaho at 5 p.m. today at ExtraMile Arena after a scheduled Mountain West Conference two-game series with New Mexico was postponed due to the Lobos not having enough time to practice.
The Broncos had replaced the Lobos with Montana Western, but the Bulldogs had to cancel Thursday night due to COVID-19 issues inside their program.
Boise State immediately reached out to College of Idaho (1-0) for the last-minute arrangement. The teams reached an oral agreement to play pending test results today.
The Broncos (1-1) lost 68-58 in their season opener at No. 17 Houston on Nov. 27 before rebounding with an 86-55 win over Sam Houston State on Sunday.
Here’s three things we already learned in two games:
MARCUS SHAVER CAN SCORE
Portland transfer Marcus Shaver had a team-high 18 points against Houston and followed that up with 16 points against Sam Houston State in his first two games in a Boise State uniform. Shaver, who averaged 13.4 points in 64 career games in two years at Portland, showed an ability to get to the basket but also shoot from the outside.
He appears to be a legit scoring threat for the Bronco and should be one of their better offensive players this season.
“No question,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “He just scores and he can score in bunches. I think the more comfortable he gets the more he can do. We have a lot of weapons when we all get clicking.”
Shaver’s ability to break down his defender and get to the basket also means he will probably shoot a lot of free throws this season. He shot more than double the free throw attempts of anybody else on the team in the two games, going 16 for 19.
MLADEN ARMUS WILL CONTRIBUTE
Center Mladen Armus averaged 8.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in the two games in Texas, showing that he can be counted on to provide both scoring and rebounding.
The 6-foot-10 Armus transferred to Boise State after two years at East Tennessee State, where he averaged 7.1 points and 6.6 rebounds in 67 games. He sat out last year due to transfer rules, but appears to be a solid player that will contribute in multiple ways.
Boise State is full of athletic guards and wings, but Armus is the only true center on the roster. He got into foul trouble against Sam Houston State, which could be a problem moving forward. But he had 18 rebounds in two games, including five offensive rebounds, and showed that he’ll be able to hold his own inside.
He won’t score 20 points in a game too often, but it wouldn’t be crazy to think he could grab 20 rebounds at some point. He’s big and strong and will be an asset.
RAYJ DENNIS GOT A LOT BETTER
RayJ Dennis was known last year for scoring 19 points in the final 3:27 to lead the Broncos to an improbable comeback against Utah State. He started 15 games as a freshman and averaged 4.1 points in 17.5 minutes per game.
Expected to be a contributor off the bench, Dennis started both games with Emmanuel Akot out due to COVID-19 protocols. It might be hard to take the starting spot away from him now.
The point guard averaged 15.5 points and 5.0 assists in the two games and looked much more confident and comfortable in his second year in the program.
“I never said he wasn’t a starter,” Rice said. “I think people inferred that in some way because I never implied that. I’ve seen the growth in him and he’s a great point guard.
“He’s shooting the ball well, he’s making good decisions. He’s a good player. He can run the team and get us into sets and guard the point. He’s a good player and I knew that and we knew that.”
Dennis averaged 37 minutes in the two games and barely was able to take a rest. Rice is hopeful getting Akot back soon and Devonaire Doutrive at the semester break will help with Boise State’s depth.
“I’m having to keep him out there right now for maybe a little longer in stretches than I want to,” Rice said. “Being able to keep him fresh and intense and guarding (is important). When we get more guys joining the squad we’ll have a little more depth.”