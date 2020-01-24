FRESNO, Calif. — The road has not been kind to the Boise State men's basketball team this season.
But heck, it's been a challenge for every team in the Mountain West.
Just two teams in the league have winning records on the road this year and five of the 11 teams have just one road win.
That's right. We're more than halfway through the season and nearly half the league only has one road win.
One of those teams is Boise State, which takes a 1-6 mark in true road games into tonight's game at Fresno State on ROOT SPORTS. Tipoff is at 6.
"You look at where we've played and who we've played and that always contributes to it," Boise State coach Leon Rice. "You look at our league road games and we've already played at New Mexico, at Nevada at San Diego State. Those are tough places to play. We also played at Oregon, at Tulsa who is in first place in their league.
"To compete in this league you have to be able to steal some on the road and that's always kind of the formula, but this year it seems like the team that can do that is going to be right around the top."
Boise State's lone road win this season is a triple overtime win at Pacific back in November. The Broncos lost at Oregon and at Tulsa in nonconference play and are 0-4 on the road in Mountain West play with losses at New Mexico, Nevada, San Diego State and Air Force.
To Rice's point, the Broncos' first four road games featured probably the three toughest places to play in the league. And the schedule lightens up with road games at Fresno State, Wyoming and San Jose State still ahead — the bottom three teams in the standings.
Boise State's biggest issue on the road is poor shooting, particularly from 3-point range. The Broncos have shot just 27.6 percent from behind the 3-point arc in their past three road games, including a dismal 11 for 46 (23.9 percent) in losses at Nevada and San Diego State.
Justinian Jessup, the Mountain West's all-time leader in made 3-pointers, is shooting just 26.6 percent from deep on the road compared to a scorching 46 percent at home.
"We just have to start faster," Jessup said. "I think the last couple road games we've been down 10-0 to start. It's hard enough at home to come back from that, but on the road it's a really tough task. We can't do that if we want to win."
Good home court advantages, tough commercial travel with layovers (like Boise State had to go through Friday to get to Fresno) and just feeling more confident with the home crowd behind you makes it fairly simple to understand why home teams do so well in Mountain West play.
But it seems to be even worse this year. Mountain West teams are just 24-51 on the road this season, including a 13-32 mark in league games.
The 71.1 percent home wining percentage in league play ranks as the sixth-highest among the 32 conferences in Division I.
Boise State is right in line with those stats, posting a 9-1 home record compared to the 1-6 mark on the road.
This would seem to be another scary road game for the Broncos against a Fresno State team that is just 6-13 on the season and 2-6 in Mountain West play.
Boise State has lost four of its past five games at Fresno State, and they are projected by KenPom.com to lose this one, 70-68.
"They are one of those teams where if you never looked at their record you'd think they were no different than UNLV and these teams," Rice said. "They lost in overtime at Utah State, lost in double overtime to UNLV, so they are right there. They are good and talented.
"They are so much better than their record. I know that and our team will know that."
Boise State has a manageable part of the schedule coming up. They have winnable games at home against San Jose State and Nevada and at Wyoming coming up after the trip to Fresno.
And that's why a win against the Bulldogs would be so big. It's not crazy to think in two weeks the Broncos could be riding a five-game winning streak and be 16-8 overall and 8-4 in league play when they head to Utah State on Feb. 9.
But that means they'll need to pass a tough test at the Save Mart Center against Fresno State. It's a game the Broncos badly need to win, and one on paper they should have a decent chance of getting.
But they are on the road, and we know what that's meant so far this year.
The Idaho Press has a reporter in Fresno to cover the game from the Save Mart Center. Check BlueTurfSports.com for instant coverage Saturday night, and make sure to read Sunday's print edition of the Idaho Press.