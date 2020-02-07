LOGAN, Utah — It sounds rather simple: just find a way to stop Sam Merrill.
Doing so is a different story, but that’s likely what will determine whether the Broncos can pick up a huge road win tonight when they visit Utah State for an 8 o'clock matchup at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on CBS Sports Network.
Sure the Aggies have a number of players that can hurt you, but it’s been the preseason Mountain West Player of the Year that’s almost single-handedly done the damage the past few years.
Merrill has averaged 25 points in the last five meetings with Boise State, including at least 28 points in each of the past three games. He’s made 16 of 32 from behind the 3-point arc (50%), and the Aggies have won two of the three games.
“He has an incredibly quick release, he doesn’t need very much space to get it off and he understands who is guarding him and how he’s being guarded,” said Boise State assistant coach Tim Duryea, who spent nearly two decades as an assistant coach and then head coach at Utah State before joining the Broncos last season. “And he’s got the highest basketball IQ I’ve ever been around.”
Duryea recruited Merrill out of high school in Utah while he was an assistant coach at Utah State. After a two-year LDS Mission to Nicaragua, he joined the Aggies in 2016 after Duryea was promoted to head coach.
One of Merrill's best games against Boise State came in Duryea’s final season as head coach in 2018, when he went 7 for 10 from 3-point range and had 28 points to lead the seventh-seeded Aggies to an upset of the No. 2 seed Broncos at the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas.
“Growing up he wasn’t hung up on scoring, he was hung up on winning,” Duryea said. “You’d watch him in high school and AAU basketball and he might score four points, he might score 20 points. Whatever the team needed to win, that’s what Sam did. If it meant get 10 assists, that was his mentality. When he got home from his mission his body had matured a little bit and he said himself he became a much better shooter.
“Even if you watch him today, he makes the right play. If you gear your whole defense towards stopping him, then he’ll make everybody else better. If you don’t, he has the ability obviously to get 20 or more on you as we know.”
Merrill has faced the Broncos seven times, and five of the seven have been decided by three points or less or overtime. The other two had a six-point margin or less. He’s averaging 20.6 points per game in his career against the Broncos and shooting 50.9% from 3-point range (26 of 51). He’s also made 32 of 33 free throw attempts.
The senior has arguably done more against the Broncos during his career than any other opposing player since Boise State joined the Mountain West.
“He’s a rise-to-the-occasion guy,” Duryea said. “In a close game, he’s going to take it upon himself first. He’s a tremendous leader, he leads by example and vocally, and he puts the game on his back and puts himself in position to make the basket. He’s hurt us the last couple times we’ve played, so hopefully we can do a little bit better job.”
Merrill had 30 points earlier this season when the Broncos overcame an 18-point deficit in the final four minutes on the way to a stunning 88-83 win in overtime. Last year he had 32 points in the only meeting, including a huge 3-point play that tied the game in the final minute, to help the Aggies win 78-71 in overtime in Boise.
In the last three games against the Broncos dating back to the 2018 Mountain West Tournament, Merrill is averaging 30 points per game and has made at least four 3-pointers each time out. He’s also 22 of 23 from the foul line.
“He’s a really good player,” Boise State senior Alex Hobbs said. “He’s a guy that we’ve seen for four years and he’s tough as nails. He can really play. He’s a good scorer, makes the right play and every time we go up against him he’s a challenge. But we look forward to that. That’s what we want. We don’t back away from that.
“We need to make things tough on him. If he has 30 points on nothing but tough shots, then there’s nothing we can do about it. I think the biggest thing is just take away those easy looks he gets.”
For the season, Merrill is third in the Mountain West at 17.9 points per game and third with 57 made 3s. But he seems to take things to an even higher gear against the Broncos.
“He’s just a great player,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “I watch him out of respect and out of how much I appreciate his game and how much our guys can learn from the way he plays. There’s times where I run back some of the plays and I’m like ‘what do you do against this?’ There’s almost nothing you can do sometimes against some of the shots he can make.”
Boise State (16-8, 8-4 MW) has won five straight games to climb into a tie with Colorado State for second place in the Mountain West standings. It’s the first time since 2015 that the Broncos have won at least five games in a row in league play.
Extending the winning streak to six games will be a tough task in a building the Broncos are 3-19 in all-time, and where a sellout crowd awaits as they celebrate the 50th year of the Spectrum. Utah State has won four of five games since losing in Boise and appears to have turned things around.
History says the game will be close. It also says Merrill will have a big say in the outcome.
“They aren’t dumb,” Rice said. “The ball goes in his hands in those close situations.”