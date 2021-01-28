FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The numbers can often be skewed. When a team misses more shots, it gives the other team a chance to grab more rebounds.
But Boise State missed plenty of shots Wednesday night at Colorado State. And the Rams grabbed plenty of rebounds.
The Broncos were beat 40-24 on the glass, which contributed to a disappointing 78-56 loss at Moby Arena.
“Yeah, too many — no question,” Boise State coach Leon Rice told the Idaho Press. “It’s a crucial stat and they dominated us there.”
The loss ended Boise State’s 13-game winning streak. The Broncos (13-2, 9-1 MW) still hold a one-game lead in the league standings heading into Friday’s rematch at 9 p.m. on FOX Sports 1.
If the Broncos want a different result, they’ll have to turn things around. Colorado State had a 21-10 advantage on the boards in the first half to help build a 40-25 lead.
Rams forward David Roddy, who stands just 6-foot-5, came down with 15 rebounds himself for the game — including five offensive rebounds.
It was the first time since a season-opening loss at No. 8 Houston that the Broncos got beat on the glass. Boise State won the rebounding battle in every game during the winning streak prior to Wednesday.
“We didn’t box out,” Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr. said. “Roddy had 14-15 boards I think and was a big part of their team. We just have to come with more fight and respond in that area for sure.”
But rebounding wasn’t the only issue for the Broncos. They shot just 38.2% from the field (21 of 55) and made just 5 of 23 shots from 3-point range (21.7%). Colorado State, meanwhile, made 29 of 52 shots (55.8%), including 8 of 20 from 3-point range (40%).
Boise State also had 15 turnovers which Colorado State turned into 28 points — more than the 22-point margin itself. The Broncos also gave up 42 points in the paint and got beat in two areas they usually dominate — bench scoring (18-8) and fast break points (27-7).
“An old coach once said to me, it’s not who you play, it’s when you play them,” Rice said. “And we’re playing a team that is playing their best basketball. We have to elevate ours. In a short turnaround we have to come back and play better. There’s a lot of things we have to adjust and fix in a short period of time.”
The Broncos could use more from the bench Friday. Emmanuel Akot didn’t score and took just two shots in 10 minutes off the bench. Even in limited action, Boise State was outscored by 19 points with him on the floor. Max Rice didn’t score for the first time this season and Devonaire Doutrive had eight points in 19 minutes off the bench — but the Broncos were outscored by 18 when he was in the game.
Boise State entered Wednesday’s game averaging 81 points per game, but it managed just 56 — its lowest total of the season. It was the first time this season the Broncos didn’t reach at least 60.
The 25 points in the first half was the lowest since the Broncos had 19 in the first half of the first game at Houston.
Stopping Roddy will also be a big key in the series finale. He had 27 points and 15 rebounds to dominate the Broncos.
“He’s a great player,” Rice said. “He can shoot outside, he’s a great rebounder and he’s tough around the basket. He’s a really, really good player and he handed us our hats.”
There’s already proven to be a big difference from the first game to the second game in the new two-game series in the Mountain West this year. Colorado State has split series with both San Diego State and Utah State and other games have seen big swings from one night to the next as well.
The Broncos hope that trend continues — but they know they’ll have to play a lot better for it to happen. Clinging to a one-game lead in the standings and with several tough games still ahead, Friday seems like a game Boise State needs to win to have a strong chance to win the regular season title.
“We knew this series was going to be a big one and playing here in Fort Collins is always hard,” Rice said. “So yeah, it sets up for another big one on Friday.”
Added Alston, who led the Broncos with 20 points Wednesday, “Obviously a lot hurts. It’s a sour taste. We’re excited to go back at them on Friday.”