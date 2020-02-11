BOISE — Bring on the undefeated Aztecs.
The Boise State men’s basketball team dispatched of visiting Air Force, 74-57, Tuesday night to set up the most anticipated game of the season for the Broncos — a Sunday afternoon showdown at ExtraMile Arena with No. 4 San Diego State.
Justinian Jessup had 18 points and RJ Williams had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Broncos, who avenged a loss to Air Force earlier in the season while winning for the sixth time in seven games since.
And after not wanting to talk or think about San Diego State prior to Tuesday, Boise State coach Leon Rice and the Broncos finally can now turn their attention towards a game fans have been looking forward to for weeks.
“We can look ahead now,” Rice said with a smile. “We were able to block it out and focus on this one … I thought it was a very workmanlike game tonight.”
The Broncos had won five straight before losing Saturday night at Utah State, but rebounded with a nice win against the Falcons to improve to 12-1 at home this season.
Getting to 13-1 will be quite the challenge against the Aztecs, who improved to 25-0 on the season with a win Tuesday against New Mexico. But after another solid effort against Air Force, the Broncos are just excited to have a shot.
“It’s a big opportunity,” forward Derrick Alston said. “We’re hoping Bronco nation comes out and supports and it will be a special atmosphere.”
Boise State (17-9, 9-5 MW) will certainly need to shoot better than it did on Tuesday to have a chance at the upset. The Broncos made just 7 of 29 from 3-point range (24.1%) and 27 of 64 overall (42.2%). It’s the fourth straight game the Broncos have shot less than 43% from the field, though they’ve been able to win three of the four.
An encouraging sign was Alston’s breakout second half. Boise State’s leading scorer entered just 2 of 15 for nine total points in the previous two games and was 0 for 5 in the first half, but erupted for 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the final 20 minutes.
“It was good, but I’m not very satisfied,” Alston said. “I’m just glad we got the win, and I just have to continue to work. … I think momentum is a thing, and I’m just sticking with it.”
Jessup, who scored 13 points in the second half, pulled even with Chandler Hutchison for No. 9 on Boise State’s all-time scoring list with 1,478 points. He also continued to add to his program and Mountain West record for career 3-pointers with three more on seven attempts.
The duo of Jessup and Alston became just the fifth set of Boise State teammates to score at least 400 points each in back-to-back seasons.
Air Force (9-16, 3-10 MW) lost for the seventh straight game since beating the Broncos 85-78 at the Air Force Academy on Jan. 15. Rice was ejected late in the first half in that game for arguing with the officials, but was on much better behavior Tuesday. And for good reason — the Broncos led from start to finish and pulled away in the second half for the lopsided victory.
Boise State scored 44 points in the second half on 50% shooting (16 of 32) after scoring just 30 points in the first half on 34% shooting (11 of 32).
The Broncos kept the Falcons at arm’s length the entire game. Air Force cut the deficit to five at 47-42 with 9:28 to play, but Boise State ripped off a quick 10-0 run in less than three minutes to pull away for good.
“We flipped it on a team that had already beaten us,” Rice said. “An impressive second half by our guys. We played with good emotion, got the ball moving, got our timing back and got clicking. We accomplished a good mission today. I was proud of them."
The Aztecs will be the highest-ranked team to play the Broncos in Boise since coach Bob Huggins and No. 3 Cincinnati topped the Broncos 78-46 back on Dec. 30, 1999. More than a dozen NBA scouts have already requested credentials for Sunday’s game, and nearly 9,000 tickets have been sold for the 12,480-seat arena. The game will likely approach a sellout.
San Diego State will be just the fourth top-5 team ever to come to Boise.
And it's no longer taboo to talk about it.
“Let’s get this place rocking,” Rice said. “What a great opportunity to see an awesome college basketball on a Sunday afternoon. It makes a difference when its sold out and nasty loud and the crowd is going, it helps us and that’s what we need. There’s some tickets left, come get them, let’s get it sold out.”