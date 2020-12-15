BSU Mens BASKETBALL07.JPG

BOISE - The Boise State men's basketball team will play a record 18 of 20 Mountain West games on national TV. 

The league announced its national television package Tuesday and the Broncos landed nine games on FOX Sports 1 and nine on CBS Sports Network. Only a game at San Jose State and a home game against Air Force weren't picked to be aired on one of the two channels.

The 18 games is second in the conference to San Diego State's 19. 

The Mountain West is in its first year of a new deal with FOX and FOX Sports 1 to televise football and men's basketball games. In addition to CBS Sports Network, the league previously had a smaller package with ESPN. 

The Broncos are expected to be the primary challengers to San Diego State for the Mountain West Championship, and 18 games on national TV will do plenty to help with their national exposure as they look to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The 18 games on national TV is believed to be among the most the Broncos have ever had in a season. They had 13 games on national TV last year, but that included two in the conference tournament. 

The Mountain West is doing two-game series over a three day span against the same opponent in the same city this year due to the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. 
 
Three of those series shifted due to the TV selections: a home series against Fresno State will now take place Jan. 20 and 22, a home games against Utah State is now Feb. 17 and 19 and road games at Colorado State will be Jan. 27 and 29.
 
Game times were not announced Tuesday. 
 
The two games not chosen, Dec. 31 at San Jose State and Jan. 8 vs. Air Force could still be picked up by Stadium or a local television outlet.
 
Here's the full TV schedule, with home games in bold:
 
Monday, Dec. 21 vs New Mexico, FS1 (7:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, Dec. 23 vs New Mexico, CBSSN (8 p.m.)
Saturday, Jan. 2 at San Jose State, FS1 (TBA)
Wednesday, Jan. 6 vs Air Force, FS1 (TBA)
Monday, Jan. 11 at Wyoming, CBSSN (TBA)
Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Wyoming, CBSSN (TBA)
Wednesday, Jan. 20 vs Fresno State, FS1 (TBA)
Friday, Jan. 22 vs Fresno State, CBSSN (TBA)
Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Colorado State, CBSSN (TBA)
Friday, Jan. 29 at Colorado State, FS1 (TBA)
Friday, Feb. 5 at Nevada, FS1 (TBA)
Sunday, Feb. 7 at Nevada, FS1 (TBA)
Thursday, Feb. 11 vs UNLV, CBSSN (TBA)
Saturday, Feb. 13 vs UNLV, FS1 (TBA)
Wednesday, Feb. 17 vs Utah State, CBSSN (TBA)
Friday, Feb. 19 vs Utah State, FS1 (TBA)
Thursday, Feb. 25 at San Diego State, FS1 (TBA)
Saturday, Feb. 27 at San Diego State, CBSSN (TBA)
 

B.J Rains has covered Boise State athletics for the Idaho Press since 2013. He is an Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll voter, and also contributes to KBOI-TV as a Boise State insider.

