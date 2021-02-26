SAN DIEGO — There was no time for the Boise State men’s basketball team to sit around and sulk Friday on the day before a game that could ultimately decide whether the Broncos win the Mountain West regular season title and/or land a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
The Broncos had work to do — and not much time to get it done.
Boise State watched film, practiced and met as a group to analyze Thursday’s 78-66 overtime loss to No. 22 San Diego State at Viejas Arena. The easy answer as to what needs to change Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. MST on CBS Sports Network? A better start.
The Broncos had 12 turnovers in the first half — including five on the first six possessions of the game — and scored a season-low 17 points in the first half. They rallied from a 17-point deficit to force overtime with an impressive come back in the second half, but didn’t have enough left for overtime.
San Diego State outscored the Broncos 15-3 in the extra five minutes as the Broncos made just 1 of 11 shots — including 0 for 8 from 3-point range.
But Boise State knows the game wasn’t lost in overtime. It was lost during the disastrous first half.
“It was a tail of two halves obviously in the way we approached it and attacked,” Boise State coach Leon Rice told the Idaho Press Friday. “We played a good team and when you play a good team you have to play 40 good minutes and boy, they got us on our heels — especially that first 10 minutes.
“We were really, really bad offensively and that led to a lot of easy buckets for them. The focus is on being able to be tougher for 40 minutes instead of 30 or 25 or whatever it was.”
If Boise State comes out with the defensive intensity and offensive production it showed for much of the second half, the Broncos should be in good shape to earn a needed series split. But that’s easier said than done against the top defensive team in the league in San Diego State.
The Aztecs made things tough on the Broncos and forced them into a school-record 40 attempts from 3-point range. Boise State made just 12 of 40 from deep (30%) for the game, missing its first 8 to fall behind and its last 8 in overtime to come up short.
The Broncos made 9 of 15 from behind the arc in the second half to get back in the game, but overall 40 shots from 3-point range and only 26 from 2-point range is not a ratio the Broncos want to repeat.
“You take what the game gives you a little bit, but you can’t just settle for the path of least resistance all the time,” Rice said. “That did get us back in the game in the second half, no doubt about it, but you have to have a little more balance I think.”
Center Mladen Armus had just three shot attempts, and the Broncos took 17 shots in the paint compared to 49 shots outside of it. Looking to drive and get the ball inside will certainly be a point of emphasis for the Broncos on Saturday.
Another key? Rebounding. The Broncos were beat 44-30 on the glass Thursday and gave up 10 offensive rebounds, which led to 10 second-chance points for the Aztecs.
Derrick Alston Jr. did his part, pouring in a season-high 29 points — including 22 in the second half — but the Broncos need more help offensively around him. Abu Kigab was just 1 for 10 from the field and had five points. The Broncos are 14-1 when Kigab scores at least 10 points and 4-4 when he doesn’t.
Marcus Shaver Jr. was held scoreless for the first time this season. He’s averaging just 4.6 points per game the past seven games after averaging 13.8 in his first 13 games.
Two bright spots from Thursday in addition to Alston that the Broncos hope continues? The play of Arizona transfers Devonaire Doutrive and Emmanuel Akot. The two combined for 19 points (Doutrive had 10 and Akot 9) and both played solid defense.
Boise State outscored the Aztecs by one point over the final 35 minutes of the game, which gives the Broncos confidence they can hang with them Saturday. But it will surely take a better start. The Broncos were constantly playing from behind and never led Thursday despite pulling even twice in the final minutes.
The Broncos won’t be eliminated from at-large consideration for the Big Dance with another loss Saturday, but their chances certainly will go down. Boise State also won’t be able to win the regular season league title with a loss.
A split was all the Broncos really needed when they arrived in San Diego on Wednesday afternoon. They’ve still got a chance to do just that — but need a better start to give them a chance.
“I know I have guys with high character and guys who are competitors and I’m counting on that,” Rice said. “There’s no other choice. If you don’t respond — you’re playing a really good team, the 22nd ranked team for a reason. But we’re a good team too and we were right there. We went to overtime with them. Everybody would feel a little different if one more shot goes in or one more free throw. It’s simple. It will be a good battle and we’re looking forward to it.
“Every game in late February this time of year is significant and we’re fortunate to be in a game that has big, big implications. That’s how we’ve looked at it all along. When you are a team like ours, you’re going to hopefully be in these games and you have to make the most of it.”