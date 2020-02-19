The Boise State men’s basketball team committed a staggering 21 turnovers Wednesday night.
That’s about the only thing it didn’t do well.
The Broncos dominated the stat sheet — highlighted by a staggering 29 assists on 31 baskets — and picked up an impressive 80-62 road win at San Jose State.
Justinian Jessup had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead the Broncos. Abu Kigab added 16 points and six rebounds, RJ Williams had 13 points and six rebounds and Robin Jorch tied a career high with 12 points on 6-for-6 shooting.
The only negative Wednesday was the 21 turnovers. The Broncos average just 12.2 per game, but had 11 in the first half alone. They still won by 18 points.
“We had too many turnovers tonight but sometimes your high assists games are your high turnover games because you have to take some risks and those risks lead to baskets and they did tonight,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said during his postgame radio interview on 670 KBOI. “That’s why you shoot 65 percent in the second half, so I guess I’ll live with that.”
Boise State’s 18th win of the season means an extra year will be tacked on to the end of Rice’s contract with the Broncos. He gets a $25,000 bonus from the previous year, so he’ll now make $825,000 during the 2023-24 season.
Leading scorer Derrick Alston had 10 points and six assists for the Broncos, who shot 65.4% from the field in the second half to turn a 36-31 game at the break into a blowout win.
Boise State (18-10, 10-6 MW) shot 57.4% for the game (31 for 54). They outrebounded San Jose State, 40-26, and had a 42-20 advantage in points in the paint.
But the most eye-popping stat was the assists. A game after recording just seven assists in a loss to No. 4 San Diego State, Boise State finished with 29 — the most since 2007 and just three shy of the school record of 32.
Freshman point guard RayJ Dennis had a career-high eight assists for the Broncos, who had just two baskets all game that didn’t come with an assist.
“Coach told us in order to beat these guys we were going to have to pass the ball and make the simple plays,” Kigab said during a postgame radio interview. “We did a pretty good job with that.”
The loss was the sixth straight for San Jose State (7-20, 3-12 MW), which had beaten Nevada, New Mexico and Air Force at home earlier this season.
Boise State returns home for Senior Day on Sunday when it hosts New Mexico at 2 p.m. The Broncos will then head to Las Vegas to finish the regular season at UNLV on Feb. 26.
The Broncos currently sit in fourth place in the Mountain West standings, but they could still finish anywhere from second to sixth. The top five teams get a first-round bye at the upcoming conference tournament.
“We just have to keep playing hard and competing,” Kigab said. “That’s the biggest thing for us. Everything will take care of itself if we compete and defend.”