BOISE — Leon Rice had a dilemma on his hands when putting together Boise State’s schedule for this year.
He wanted to try and play as many games as possible once Oregon transfer Abu Kigab would be eligible at the end of the first semester, but he wasn’t crazy about having to play games close to their trip to Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic.
Having Kigab won out, and today’s 4 p.m. tip against Cal-State Northridge at ExtraMile Arena is the result.
Boise State didn’t arrive back from Hawaii until Thursday afternoon after a red-eye flight from Honolulu. The Broncos had just one day to prep for a game that Rice is not overly excited about on such a short turnaround.
“I was talking to (Gonzaga coach) Mark Few and he said ‘gosh didn’t you ever learn anything about us playing in Hawaii? You don’t schedule a game right when you get back’,” Rice said. “But there were only a certain amount of days we could do it because we wanted to get Abu another game. That meant a lot to us and to him.”
Kigab transferred to Boise last December, meaning he had to sit out the spring and fall semesters. He became eligible at the end of the first semester in mid-December, just a few days prior to Boise State starting play in the Diamond Head Classic on Dec. 22.
With not enough time to schedule a game before they left for Hawaii, Boise State's only available time to play before Mountain West play resumes on Wednesday was this weekend. That meant having to hurry back from Hawaii right after a 72-67 win over UTEP on Christmas Day instead of letting the players enjoy a day to themselves on the beach like Rice would have preferred.
It also meant taking a flight that left Honolulu at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night and landed in San Francisco at 6:36 a.m. Boise time. After a three-hour layover, the Broncos finally arrived back in Boise at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“It’s tough, no question,” Rice said. “There’s pros and cons to it, no doubt. But it’s a mindset. Of course you’re going to be tired from traveling and we took a red eye to get back and all those things, but it’s a challenge and we have to embrace it and not let it be an excuse.”
The hectic turnaround and overnight flight was a little more tolerable thanks to a 2-1 record in the tournament, capped by the win over a previously 9-3 UTEP team in the fifth-place game. Boise State (8-5) is three games over .500 for the first time this season after not being better than .500 at any point last season.
In three games, Kigab averaged 10.3 points, including 17 points against Georgia Tech in his debut and a 11-point, 10-rebound outing against UTEP.
But in addition to jet lag, the Broncos will have their hands full with All-American Lamine Diane, who averaged 24.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game last season for the Matadors while earning Big West Player of the Year honors as a freshman. He was suspended the first 12 games this season, but returned to score 30 points on Dec. 22 in his debut.
CSUN went 2-10 without Diane but one of the wins was against Fresno State. They crushed San Francisco State 85-50 in their first game with him last Sunday.
“Now we come back and play a Northridge team that you can’t judge by their record because they just added one of the best players on the West coast,” Rice said. “He’s a heck of a player. He’s a (future) pro, so to judge them by their record would be foolish.”
At least the Broncos will have Kigab.