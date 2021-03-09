The Boise State women's basketball team is making noise in Las Vegas once again. Now the Broncos will be the higher seed in their Mountain West Tournament semifinal game.
The No. 6-seeded Broncos won their 13th straight Mountain West Tournament game on Monday, topping No. 3 Colorado State 78-65 in the quarterfinals. Boise State (14-8) advances to play No. 7 Wyoming, which upset No. 2 UNLV 72-56 in its quarterfinal, at 8:30 p.m. MST Tuesday.
“This is a whole different team with nine freshman,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. “But there’s a tradition and a legacy left by last year’s group, for sure. Last year’s group left a video for our team on Friday night for them to watch on the importance of this tournament and how it meant a lot to them. It’s a good run and I hope it continues.”
Boise State, the four-time defending tournament champions, continued its March hot streak in Las Vegas with a nearly 70 percent shooting performance in the fourth quarter, helping turn a 53-51 lead into a 13-point win.
The Broncos also shut down the Rams’ Lore Devos over the final 10 minutes after she scored 17 points in the third quarter. Entering the fourth quarter, Presnell put out the challenge to Alexis Mark to guard Devos, who had 26 points in the game and 999 career points at that point.
The freshman did just that, holding Devos to just one shot, a missed 3-pointer with less than a minute left, denying the senior guard of the 1,000-point milestone.
“I like a challenge, I like guarding the best players,” said Mark, who finished with a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. “We knew she was scoring a lot, so I knew she couldn’t get another shot off. I just defended, as Coach likes to say ‘stay in a stance.’”
With the Rams’ top shooter in the game shut down, Boise State started building its lead with its shooting. Jade Loville, who had a game-high 29 points scored 12 in the fourth quarter on 5 of 7 shooting. As a team, the Broncos were 9 of 13 from the field in the fourth quarter, scoring 27 points.
“We just got some really good looks at the basket,” said Presnell. “We played with a lot of confidence and then we got some layups down the stretch there off pick and rolls, actually. They may have been a little bit fatigued, too, but we got all the way to the basket on some of them when we weren’t getting all the way to the basket in the first half.”
Boise State really started building separation midway through the fourth quarter. Back-to-back baskets by Abby Muse extended Boise State’s lead to 67-59, its biggest lead up to that point, with 5:25 left on the clock. Mary Kay Naro and Loville both went 1 of 2 from the free throw line to extend the lead to 69-59.
Naro had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Anna Ostlie finished with 11 points for the Broncos.
Monday’s game was very different from the two games played between the Broncos and the Rams at ExtraMile Arena in January. In both those games, the Rams came away with a pair of victories of 20 points or more with a 71-51 win on Jan. 27 and a 75-53 win two days later. Those losses extended Boise State’s losing streak to four games and effectively ended any dreams of a Mountain West regular season title after a 5-1 start in league play.
Boise State went 5-3 to close out the regular season, dropping to the sixth seed in the conference tournament. But after Monday’s win, the Broncos have now won four of their last five games.
“The last four games in the regular season, I thought we played really well” said Presnell. “Even in the loss against San Diego State, we were ahead for all but eight seconds. We bonded a little bit better than we had, we played together a little bit more. But tonight was just great will.”
The Broncos will face a Wyoming team that is on a four-game winning streak, although there was a 22-day gap between the second win on Feb. 13 and the third in Sunday’s tournament opener, due to COVID-19 issues with the opponents Wyoming had scheduled.
Despite the layoff, Wyoming posted a 69-41 win against Utah State on Sunday then set a tournament record with 15 3-pointers in Monday’s win against UNLV.
But if recent history is any indication, the Broncos can be a dangerous team during March in Las Vegas, as well.
“I always say not to settle, so you got to look at every game like it’s a new game,” said Mark. “Don’t dread on the past, win or loss. I also think the people who left a legacy before, they gave us a big role to fill in, but we all play different and we’re filling in the roles slowly.”