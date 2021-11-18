Leon Rice needed just three words to sum up the final five minutes Thursday after his Broncos finished 1 for 9 from the field and gave up the lead in a 67-61 loss to No. 22 St. Bonaventure in the first round of the Charleston Classic.
“We missed shots,” Rice said.
The Broncos led 59-57 on a 3-pointer from Marcus Shaver Jr. with 5:40 to play but missed nine of their next 10 shots to end the game. They scored just two points, a dunk from Mladen Armus, while the Bonnies made five of their final six shots to pull ahead and stay there.
Boise State drops into the losers bracket and will play at 10 a.m. MT Friday on ESPNU against the loser of Clemson and Temple, while St. Bonaventure advances to the semifinals against the winner of that game.
“We had some really good looks,” Rice said. “We had some where a guy was open in the corner and it just popped in and out, a couple rattled in and out, and they were off great ball movement. But it’s a zero-sum game and you have to make shots and be able to finish that way and they made a couple more than us.”
Emmanuel Akot had a career-high 24 points for the Broncos and went a career-best 6 of 9 from 3-point range. But the rest of his teammates went 3 of 17 from beyond the arc, and the only other player in double figures was Marcus Shaver Jr. with 10.
Boise State started 1 of 14 from the field and trailed 18-6 in the early going. But they battled back to lead 33-30 at the half and took the lead back on five different occasions in the second half.
A turning point may have come early in the second half with the Broncos leading 37-34 when a technical foul was called on Boise State’s Abu Kigab for making contact with a St. Bonaventure player after the Bonnies had been whistled for an offensive foul.
The foul was Kigab’s third of the game and he picked up a fourth a short time later, forcing him to spend a good chunk of the second half on the bench.
“That technical foul call on Abu was really important,” Rice said. “Now he has to sit a lot of minutes on the bench. I think that was a big, big play in the game.”
The Broncos took a 40-38 lead on a 3-pointer from Akot a short time later, but St. Bonaventure was able to corral an offensive rebound at the other end and drilled a 3-pointer to retake the lead at 41-40.
“That was a crucial play,” Rice said. “Those plays matter. Everybody looks at the last couple minutes but if you make a couple of those plays in the middle of the game, that makes a big difference. We have to get better and be a little more consistent with that stuff.”
Shaver’s 3-pointer put them back in front by 2, but the Bonnies quickly tied the game and went ahead 61-59 with 4:51 left.
A dunk from Armus cut the deficit to 63-61 with 3:07 left, but Jalen Adaway scored late in the shot clock to make it 65-61 and Dominick Welch added two free throws to make it 67-61 with 2:13 left. Neither team scored again as the Broncos dropped what would have been a huge win for their NCAA Tournament resume.
Asked how he felt about his team after battling in a back-and-forth game like that, Rice said, “the same way I felt before the game started. I love this team, I love the way we compete. I know we played a really good team and I knew we were going to have to play a great game and I think a couple minutes here and there might have been the difference in the game – a couple possessions really.”
St. Bonaventure had a huge crowd advantage, which certainly helped them in the second half. The supposed neutral court was anything but that, as the Bonnies had an estimated crowd advantage of roughly 2,000 to 25.
Boise State was whistled for 10 fouls in the second half, while the Bonnies were called for just six. And two of those came in the final 30 seconds with the score no longer in doubt.
“Credit to their fans – it was a road game,” Rice said. “They showed up and I think when at atmosphere is like that, it influences the teams that are playing in some ways, the home team, and it can influence some other things that matter. Kudos to their fans. It was a great showing by them and a great atmosphere.”
Kigab went just 2 of 10 from the field, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and had just seven points. Devonaire Doutrive had seven points, while Armus had seven points and 10 rebounds but struggled to do much inside against the big St. Bonaventure frontcourt. Armus was just 1 for 7 from the field.
In all the Broncos shot just 32.8 percent from the field (19 of 58), making it remarkable they were even in the game in the final minutes. They started 1 of 14 and finished 1 of 9 – but shot an impressive 17 of 35 (48.6 percent) in between.
“I think our team has a lot of confidence,” Akot said. “I believe that we’re one of the best teams out there too, so we just have to keep getting better and learn from these moments. It’s a long season so we can’t dwell on it and get disappointed.”
The Broncos don’t have much time to think about Thursday’s loss. They play less than 24 hours later on Friday – and against another quality team.
“You have to turn it around quickly,” Rice said. “This is how you get better, playing a bunch of good teams. It’s a great opportunity. We’ll take a couple hours to lick our wounds and then we’ll regroup. It’s a short porch. It’s going to take our whole team to help us get through tomorrow.”