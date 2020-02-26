Luckily for Boise State the game in Las Vegas that matters more is not until next week.
The Broncos couldn't pull off another miracle comeback and fell 76-66 at UNLV Wednesday night.
Boise State trailed by as many as 27 points in the second half, but cut the deficit to 7 in the final minute before coming up short.
Boise State had a season-low 22 points in the first half and looked horrible for 30 minutes before the late flurry. The Broncos (19-11, 11-7 MW) shot just 31.3 percent for the game in an unwanted finish to the regular season.
“They just dug is into a deep hole that we couldn’t get out of,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said on his postgame radio interview on 670 KBOI. “It looked like it was going to be by about 50 for a while…It was getting ugly, but I was proud with how they ended. There’s no quit in the Broncos.”
Boise State will be right back at the Thomas and Mack Center a week from Thursday to open up play in the Mountain West Tournament — and the Broncos are likely to get a rematch with UNLV in the quarterfinals.
Justinian Jessup didn’t score until 10:13 remained in the game but still led the Broncos with 19 points — all in the second half. And he hit four 3-pointers to give him 93 for the season, which surpassed Abe Jackson's single-season record of 92.
Jessup is already the Boise State and Mountain West career leader in made 3-point field goals. He owns three of the top four single-season totals in school history, and now has the record all to himself.
“It took him a while to get going but he always does,” Rice said. “I was proud of him.”
Derrick Alston had 11 points and Williams had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Broncos, who made 9 of 26 from 3-point range (34.5 percent).
UNLV (16-14, 11-6 MW) made 17 of 21 shots at one point to open up a 27-point lead midway through the second half. They finished shooting 50.9 percent from the field.
“They just went through us like a hot knife through butter,” Rice said. “They went right through us. We had no rim protection. (Williams) was in foul trouble and (Robin Jorch) wasn’t playing that good so we went small.
“We have to guard the ball better and help each other better. If we want to get something done next week we have to play a lot better defense.”
One of the few bright spots for the Broncos? Alex Hobbs scored 10 points and became the 30th player in Boise State history to reach 1,000 career points. Hobbs now has 1,001 career points after joining the 1,000-point club with a 3-pointer at the end of the first half.
The first half was maybe Boise State’s worst 20 minutes of the season. The Broncos had two points in the first six minutes, five points in the first nine minutes and just 13 total points with 3:30 remaining in the half.
Boise State hung around early because UNLV also started slow, but the Runnin’ Rebels finally got going and used a 7-0 run to take a 24-13 lead with 3:37 left. The Broncos trailed 34-19 before Hobbs rattled in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the Boise State deficit to 12 at 34-22.
The Broncos shot just 25 percent in the first half (7 for 28).
“You need some of those shots to drop early to get your mojo going,” Rice said. “I think that would have changed the game a little bit. Both teams were really struggling to score but they were at home so I knew their shot would start falling. It probably changes the whole look of that game if you hit a few of those early.”
UNLV extended the lead to as many as 27 points in the second half before a late Boise State run made the final margin more respectable.