Luckily for Boise State the game in Las Vegas that matters more is not until next week.
The Broncos couldn't pull off another miracle comeback and fell 76-66 at UNLV Wednesday night.
Boise State trailed by as many as 27 points in the second half, but cut the deficit to 7 in the final minute before coming up short.
Boise State had a season-low 22 points in the first half and looked horrible for 30 minutes before the late flurry. The Broncos (19-11, 11-7 MW) shot just 31.3 percent for the game in an unwanted finish to the regular season.
Boise State will be right back at the Thomas and Mack Center a week from Thursday to open up play in the Mountain West Tournament — and the Broncos are likely to get a rematch with UNLV in the quarterfinals.
Justinian Jessup didn’t score until 10:13 remained in the game but still led the Broncos with 19 points — all in the second half. And he hit four 3-pointers to give him 93 for the season, which surpassed Abe Jackson's single-season record of 92.
Jessup is already the Boise State and Mountain West career leader in made 3-point field goals. He owns three of the top four single-season totals in school history, and now has the record all to himself.
UNLV (16-14, 11-6 MW) made 17 of 21 shots at one point to open up a 27-point lead midway through the second half. They finished shooting 50.9 percent from the field.
One of the few bright spots for the Broncos? Alex Hobbs scored 10 points and became the 30th player in Boise State history to reach 1,000 career points. Hobbs now has 1,001 career points after joining the 1,000-point club with a 3-pointer at the end of the first half.
The Broncos had just 13 points with 3:30 remaining in the half. They trailed 34-19 before Hobbs rattled in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the Boise State deficit to 12 at 34-22.
UNLV extended the lead to as many as 27 points in the second half before a late Boise State run made the final margin more respectable.