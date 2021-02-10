BOISE — Losing three out of four games is never ideal, especially for a team fighting for a regular season Mountain West title and a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
But the Boise State men’s basketball team has done worse before and still won the league — a fact the Broncos no doubt have been made aware of by head coach Leon Rice.
The Broncos won the 2015 regular season Mountain West title despite losing four games in a row — including three straight to start league play.
The current group has lost three of the past four after starting 9-0 in league play to drop a game behind Utah State in the standings. But the Broncos still control their own destiny and would be assured of no worse than a shared regular season title if they can win the final seven games.
“Every team goes through a valley of death and some teams stay in the valley longer,” Rice said. “You look around and you can see teams going through it. Some teams are pulling themselves out of it and some teams never do. That’s the challenge. We have to find a way to pull ourselves out of this.
“We’ve had some tough games, two straight weeks of being on the road, and we didn’t get the outcomes we wanted, so now we have to correct some things and make ourselves better and pull ourselves up by the boot straps and keep fighting.”
The Broncos (14-4, 10-3 MW) will look to get back on track Thursday when they host UNLV at 8 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena in a nationally televised game on CBS Sports Network. The two teams will play again on Saturday at 8 p.m. before the first-place Aggies make the trip from Logan for two games next week.
Boise State shot a season-low 34.6 percent from the floor in Sunday’s loss at Nevada, going without a field goal for nine minutes and 24 seconds during a stretch in the second half.
Rice said after the game he’d look to make changes to try and get the Broncos going. Asked Wednesday if that meant to the starting lineup, Rice left open the possibility.
“There’s always a chance,” Rice said. “Everything is on the table, you know?”
Rice said he didn’t plan to draw up better plays or new schemes to try and fix things. The biggest change that needs to happen comes from within.
“Playing hard and playing together and doing that to the best of our abilities,” Rice said. “We’ll focus on that. It’s not about being fancier or trickier, it’s about doing the simple things better.”
UNLV (8-9, 5-5 MW) comes in with plenty of talent but an underwhelming record — which was similar to the Nevada series before the Wolf Pack won both games against the Broncos last weekend.
Bryce Hamilton is averaging 18.2 points per game, while David Jenkins Jr. is averaging 14.9 points and shooting 43.6 percent from 3-point range.
“They beat Utah State,” Rice said. “I mean they are good. They’ve had things they’ve dealt with too, everybody has…but they are a talented group, no doubt about it.”
Boise State has seven games left: scheduled two-game series with UNLV, Utah State and at San Diego State, as well as a one game makeup against Fresno State. Win all seven, and the Broncos win at least a share of the regular season title. Heck, even winning three of four against Utah State and San Diego State probably gets it done.
But the two games against UNLV starting Thursday are as close to must-win games as you can have. Lose one of the two and it becomes much tougher path to getting to the NCAA Tournament.
Losers of three of the past four games, the Broncos have no more margin for error. They’ve got to start winning — and now.
“You’re not going to play 18-20 straight weeks of your best basketball,” Rice said. “You’re going to have some peaks and valleys. … There’s no panic. When you win you win for a reason and when you lose you lose for a reason. It’s trying to look at those reasons objectively and it doesn’t mean there are big changes ahead. There might be simple changes ahead and small changes.
“We know who we are and we know what we have to do. That’s the great thing about these guys. I think we had one of our best practices of the year yesterday or maybe since I’ve been here. It was a good one.”
IDAHO CENTER GAMES WON’T HAPPEN
Rice confirmed a report from the Idaho Press that the Broncos were looking into playing remaining home games at the Idaho Center in Nampa to allow for fans to attend.
An agreement couldn’t be made and the games against UNLV and Utah State would remain at ExtraMile Arena with no fans other than family members of players and staff.
“We want to give our student-athletes the best experience we could give them and that was going to be in front of our fans,” Rice said. “We wanted to be there for Bronco Nation. And we wanted to be able to do that. That would have been awesome. These guys you know, we’ve played in empty gyms and that kind of thing and I thought it would have been a great experience for both teams to get back in front of some fans and do that.”
Rice declined to say what kept the games from happening, saying, “I am appreciative that our administration looked into this possibility but unfortunately it didn’t work out. Our student-athletes miss playing in front of fans and I think our medical staff did an amazing job of putting a plan together. But again, unfortunately it didn’t work out.”
Boise State had hoped to move the games to the Idaho Center in Canyon County to get around 1,600 fans into each remaining game. Current Central District Health guidelines for Ada County don’t allow for any fans other than immediate family members of players and staff.
“It was almost going to be quite a few fans,” Rice said. “We’re still hoping we can do that.”