BOISE — With Selection Sunday just four weeks away, the Boise State men’s basketball team may remember — and be thankful — for what happened late Saturday night inside ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos overcame a six-point deficit late in the second half and avoided a potentially disastrous loss with a thrilling 61-59 win over the UNLV Rebels.
With the win Boise State coach Leon Rice became the winningest coach in program history. But maybe more importantly at this point in the season, the Broncos remained just one game behind Utah State in the loss column ahead of a huge series with the Aggies in Boise next week.
Boise State trailed 55-50 with 4:22 left but rallied to take a 57-56 lead on a bucket from Devonaire Doutrive with 1:08 left. Mladen Armus made two free throws and Derrick Alston Jr. added one to give the Broncos a 60-56 lead with 20.7 seconds left.
But David Jenkins Jr. made a 3-pointer with 11.4 seconds to cut the Boise State lead to 60-59, and the inbounds pass from Emmanuel Akot was stolen to give the Rebels a chance at a game-winning shot.
Caleb Grill drove to baseline before pulling up for a contested shot with three seconds left, but strong defense from Doutrive forced the shot to miss and Doutrive grabbed the rebound with 0.2 seconds left. He added a free throw for the exclamation point.
Alston had 27 points to lead the Broncos (16-4, 12-3 MW), while Doutrive added nine — none of which were bigger than his short shot in the lane to put the Broncos up with 68 seconds left.
Boise State led 43-35 on a 3-pointer from Alston with 12:22 left. But the Broncos didn’t score for more than six minutes and UNLV ripped off a 14-0 run to take a 49-43 lead with 6:15 left.
The scoring drought ended officially at 6:22 without a point when Alston hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 49-46 with 6:08 left in the game. But the Broncos had trouble cutting further into the margin and trailed 55-50 after David Jenkins beat the shot clock with a bucket with 4:22 left.
That’s when the Broncos started maybe their most important final 4:22 of the season to date.
The win was No. 214 for Rice in his 11 seasons as Boise State, moving him ahead of Bobby Dye’s record of 213 career wins. Dye, who coached from 1983-1995 while Boise State was in the Big Sky Conference, went 213-133 in his 12 seasons leading the Broncos.
Rice, who is 214-132 since taking over in 2010 after serving as an assistant coach at Gonzaga for 11 seasons, has led the Broncos to eight 20-win seasons and the only two at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament in program history.
The Broncos led for much of the first half, including 10-2 early on a 3-pointer from Akot. Doutrive scored, Alston hit a 3-pointer and Doutrive added another basket to put the Broncos up 22-16 with 8:25 remaining in the first half.
Alston hit another 3-pointer to put the Broncos up 25-18 with 6:54 left in the half. But the Broncos missed eight of their next nine shots and scored just two points the rest of the half and went into the locker room trailing 28-27 at the break.
The second half didn’t look much better for a while, before the late comeback made it a night to remember for Rice and the Broncos.
Boise State hosts first place Utah State Wednesday and Friday next week at ExtraMile Arena. A game time for Wednesday’s game has yet to be announced.
Check BlueTurfSports.com for an updated story with postgame reaction from coach Leon Rice and Boise State players.