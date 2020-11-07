BOISE — It’s taken some time for Leon Rice to get used to the increase in talent and athleticism that the Boise State men’s basketball team has now.
“You walk in the gym and you are like ‘woah, that’s a long, athletic looking team,” Rice said. “Then you watch them go through some stuff and you say ‘holy cow, I haven’t seen that here before.’ I’m still kind of adjusting to that.”
The Broncos will open the season in 17 days at likely top-20 ranked Houston, and they’ll do so with more hype and anticipation than any other year since Rice arrived in 2010.
Boise State returns leading scorer and NBA prospect Derrick Alston Jr. and adds in four Division I transfers including a pair from Arizona in Emmanuel Akot and Devonaire Doutrive that were once top-100 recruits coming out of high school. The other two, center Mladen Armus (East Tennessee State) and guard Marcus Shaver (Portland), both should make make significant impacts as well.
Boise State also returns Oregon transfer Abu Kigab, who was impressive after becoming eligible last December, and contributors RayJ Dennis and Max Rice.
It adds up to a roster that many are calling the best in program history.
“They were where they were and ranked where they were for a reason,” Rice said. “I mean, these guys have some talent. Now they’ve had a little more time to refine their talent. We just have to get them confident and get them comfortable and playing together.”
Andy Katz of NCAA.com and FOX Sports recently predicted the Broncos to win the Mountain West and said they were good enough to win a game in the NCAA Tournament. Stadium.com's Jeff Goodman has the Broncos as the top team in the Mountain West, while CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein has them second behind San Diego State.
The most noticeable difference from previous Rice-led teams is the infusion of size and athleticism. Boise State has six players on the roster standing 6-foot-8 or taller, and all but two players are at least 6-5.
And Akot, Doutrive and Shaver — just to name a few — bring a new level of athleticism not often seen wearing the blue and orange.
“You’ve watched Derrick do some of the things he does like when he got in the lane and pivots and throws it off the backboard and dunks it; well we’ve got five guys that are doing things like that now,” Rice said. “They do something every day where it’s like, ‘woah, that’s kind of nice.’"
Alston is the headliner. The likely preseason Mountain West Player of the Year flirted with a jump to the NBA after averaging 17.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last year, but he elected to return to improve his chances of being a first round pick.
He should be better this year with the increase in talent around him.
“There’s a lot of guys that compliment what he does better so that frees him up to do more of what he’s good at,” Rice said. “This year he’ll be more at the two, a combo guard, at 6-9. Then all of a sudden you look out there and you have Akot at 6-8, Abu who is big and strong and athletic, Mladen is a big, strong, athletic guy and Shaver — boy is he athletic. It’s been fun to watch.”
Alston and Armus appear to be the two certain to have spots in the starting lineup. Five others — Dennis, Shaver, Akot, Kigab and Rice — are still fighting for the final three spots. Doutrive, a potential starter, does not become eligible until the end of the first semester.
“You can put our so-called five best together and they may lose to our second five,” Rice said. “We go pretty deep and the talent, even those young guys I’ve seen some things talent-wise that I’m really excited about for the future.”
Rice admitted the hype doesn’t bother him, saying “if you’re good, you embrace it and you embrace the expectations.” But he noted this team has to yet to do anything yet.
“We’ve got talent but who cares if they can’t figure out the most important thing and that’s accomplish the mission and get stuff done,” Rice said. “That’s great to be able to bounce around and dunk the ball and have these basketball bodies and this and that ... but they haven’t proven anything to me. They don’t have a win under their belt.
“The ultimate talent is being able to win games and they haven’t proven that yet. That’s the talent I want to see — how they come together as a team. If they can do that, the sky is the limit with these guys because of their physical abilities.”
And that’s the big challenge for Rice, trying to mesh so much new talent together. Alston will surely want to get his shots up to help his NBA stock, but the transfers didn’t just sit out last season so they could pass him the ball every play.
“We have a lot to figure out,” Rice said. “Sometimes when you get a team like this, a big challenge is where does the ball go at the end of the game and how do you approach those situations? The difference between really good teams and average teams are the ability to win those close games, and some of that you have to figure out as you go.”
Boise State is still trying to finish the schedule, but the Broncos will play at Houston on Nov. 25 and at Sam Houston State on Nov. 27. They will also play Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount at home in December. According to sources, the Mountain West plans to alter the conference schedule to play 20 games, but the league has made no official announcement yet.
The bottom line? Boise State should be among the favorites to win the Mountain West this season and a trip to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 is more of an expectation than a goal.
The season surely will be unique given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But for Boise State, it has a chance to be special.
“I think this team has a chance to do some things that haven’t been done here before,” Rice said. “That gets you excited.”