LAS VEGAS — Four different reporters poked and prodded Boise State coach Leon Rice on Tuesday with questions about the status of senior forward Abu Kigab for the Mountain West Tournament.
Rice, seemingly having fun with the ‘dog and pony show’ as he put it, declined to be specific other than to say Kigab was ‘day to day’ heading into Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup with Nevada.
“It’s day to day I guess,” Rice said with a grin. “That’s a good way to put it.”
Kigab suffered a dislocated shoulder during the second half of a 67-64 home loss to Fresno State on March 2, which would seemingly make it unlikely he’d be able to play just nine days later.
But Rice was unwilling to rule Kigab out publicly Tuesday, roughly 48 hours prior to Boise State’s biggest game of the season. A loss will knock the Broncos out of the NCAA Tournament, while a win would keep hopes alive for the Broncos to earn an at-large bid.
Kigab was named a second team All-Mountain West selection Tuesday by the league after finishing as Boise State’s second leading scorer (11.4 points per game) and rebounder (5.7 rebounds per game) during Mountain West play. He had 20 blocked shots in league play, which tied for third-most, and also ranked sixth in free throw percentage at 75%.
But Rice was unwilling to say much of anything about Kigab's status Tuesday to reporters, including one from the Idaho Press who pressed Rice about it being hard to play so soon after dislocating a shoulder.
When the reporter said he was asking the question because he’s not a doctor, Rice replied, “neither am I.”
Asked directly if Kigab had been ruled out for Thursday’s game, Rice paused and then pretended to talk as if his microphone had been muted during the virtual Zoom press conference.
“Oh am I on mute?” Rice said slyly.
Rice also had no interest in talking about what the Broncos would lose if Kigab was out and how they’d replace him, saying, “we’ll just figure that out as we go. We’ll see what happens on Thursday.”
Emmanuel Akot likely will move into the starting lineup if Kigab is out, but Rice didn’t confirm that Thursday.
Kigab has struggled lately, scoring just 13 total points during Boise State’s 3-game losing streak on 3-of-19 shooting from the field. He made just 1-of-15 shots in two crucial losses at San Diego State.
Pressed again about the shoulder, which Rice confirmed popped out of its socket when Kigab fell hard to the floor against Fresno State and didn’t return, Rice asked a team spokesman if an official statement had been released.
Told the answer was no, Rice said, “I guess our statement would be day to day.”
It would seem to be a longshot for Kigab to play again this season, let alone this week in the Mountain West Tournament. But it makes sense for Rice to try and hide his status, both for Nevada and the NCAA Tournament selection committee — which takes injuries into account.
“Shoulders are tricky,” Rice said. “A tricky deal. You just never know. Like I said, it has to be day to day. Some days you have a bad shoulder and you can’t even lift your arm and other days you’re like it feels a lot better, so it’s day to day.”
Asked how his shoulder was feeling Tuesday, Rice said, “I haven’t seen him yet.”
Asked about what the doctors are saying, Rice said, “well I haven’t talked to the doctors.”
Rice, who seemed to be enjoying it all, then said, “anyone else want to take a shot at the Abu (question)?”
After the assembled media on the virtual press conference had all had a chance to ask questions, a team spokesman joked, “We have time for one more if there’s any last questions that have nothing to do with Abu Kigab.”
Rice laughed.
Kigab’s status will be known fully Thursday afternoon when the Broncos face Nevada at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
NEVADA A DIFFERENT TEAM THAN A MONTH AGO
Boise State lost both games to Nevada in Reno during the regular season, but the Wolf Pack were playing arguably their best basketball of the season at the time. But after the pair of wins, Nevada had a near-three week shut down due to COVID-19 — and the Wolf Pack are just 1-2 since.
“I just think we were playing really well,” Nevada coach Steve Alford said of the two wins over Boise State. “We were coming off two really good games against UNLV and we really started getting into our rhythm and probably had the best momentum we’ve had all season long on both sides. I thought we were playing really well offensively and we were really defending well.
“I think we go into this game, it seems like now after having three games after the pause, I think we’re getting some of our offense back and some of that rhythm back, but defensively we still have a long ways to go to get back to where we were when we last played Boise. We’ve got to be much better fundamentally defensively in this game because they can really score the ball and they have a lot of options.”
TOURNAMENT STARTS WEDNESDAY
Boise State and Nevada won’t play until Thursday afternoon, but there are three opening-round games Wednesday at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.
San Jose State plays Wyoming, Air Force plays UNLV and Fresno State plays New Mexico. All three games will be streamed on the Mountain West Network.