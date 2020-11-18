Justinian Jessup was just as surprised as everyone else.
The former Boise State star found out with a text message from his agent Wednesday night that his life had changed forever: The Golden State Warriors had taken him in the second round of the NBA Draft.
Jessup, currently quarantined in Sydney, Australia, as he prepares to start his rookie season in the NBL, becomes the second-highest draft pick in Boise State history at No. 51 overall.
“I don’t even know what to say, I’m still kind of trembling from excitement,” Jessup told the Idaho Press. “I was trying to watch the draft earlier when it first started but I couldn’t get the live stream to work so I was just sitting on my couch looking at my phone and my agent texted me and said you got drafted.
“I was like are you serious? And when he said the Warriors, my heart just stopped for like 20 seconds. I couldn’t believe it to be honest with you.”
Jessup becomes the second Boise State player to be drafted in the past three years and just third Bronco ever to be selected in the current two-round format.
"You're looking at the list of guys that weren't drafted and you are like man, those players are great," Boise State coach Leon Rice told the Idaho Press late Wednesday. "It's really, really hard to get drafted. There's 60 players in the whole world that get drafted and he was picked at 51, and by just an unbelievable organization.
"It makes you really proud. What a great milestone."
Jessup said he had a few interviews with the Warriors but didn’t want to get his hopes up. The Warriors plan to keep Jessup in Australia to play this season in the NBL before likely adding him to the roster next summer.
“I knew they were interested but didn’t want to tell anybody that obviously,” Jessup said. “I’ll stay here for the season and I’m fine with that. It’s more time for me to develop and get ready for when the opportunity comes to make the team.”
The 6-foot-7 Jessup set the Mountain West 3-point record with 325 made 3-pointers, and set Boise State’s single-season 3-point record with 98 made last year. He also set a program mark by going 70 for 73 from the free throw line (95.9 percent) as a senior.
Jessup averaged 16.0 points per game as a senior. He ranks No. 2 in school history with 121 games started, No. 5 with 129 games played, No. 7 with 154 steals, No. 8 with 1,583 points and No. 8 in 3-point percentage at 40.7.
He’s the only player in program history to have at least 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 250 assists, 150 steals and 50 blocks.
Jessup joins Chandler Hutchison, who was a first round pick by the Chicago Bulls in 2018, as the first pair of Boise State draft picks to play together with the Broncos.
The worst part? Jessup is stuck in his hotel room by himself and unable to properly celebrate the best moment of his life to date.
“It’s definitely one of the more unique nights,” Jessup said. “It just means everything. All the credit goes to God to be honest. I didn’t think I’d be in this position. Even a year ago, and it’s all because of him. I’m just super excited right now.”
Jessup called his parents with the news before his phone started blowing up with messages and calls from family and friends. It was Thursday afternoon in Australia at the time of the draft, so thankfully he didn’t have to worry about trying to sleep anytime soon.
Had he wanted to pour a celebratory drink, he couldn’t. His hotel room was not equipped with a minibar.
“Not ideal,” Jessup said with a laugh.
The Mountain West tied a record with four players drafted Wednesday night.
Former San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn went in the first round at No. 29 overall to the Toronto Raptors while Jalen Harris (Nevada) and Sam Merrill (Utah State) were taken with the 59th and 60th overall picks to finish the draft.
Jessup has what NBA teams want - size and the ability shoot from the outside. His stock rose in recent weeks and he was included as a late second-round pick in mock drafts from both ESPN and The Athletic.
And the buzz proved to be legit. Due in part to an injury earlier in the day to shooter Klay Thompson, the Warriors pulled the trigger on Jessup and made it a night he'll never forget.
"He does something that is really, really valuable at close to the highest level of anybody in the country," Rice said. "I'm just really happy for him."