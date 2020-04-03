If Derrick Alston Jr. already has an idea which way he’s leaning in terms of whether to stay in the NBA Draft or return for his senior season at Boise State, he had no interest in divulging it Friday.
Alston spoke with the media on a Zoom video conference for the first time since announcing his intentions Monday to test the NBA Draft waters. And he mostly avoided the big question on everybody’s mind — what will be the deciding factor in his decision?
The 6-foot-9 Alston mostly spoke in generalities, saying he was excited for the process and to see where it took him. His hope is to gather as much information about his draft stock as possible before making a final decision sometime prior to the June 3 deadline.
“I just felt like it was the right time to put my name in the draft,” Alston said. “I feel confident about it. With the pandemic, the process will probably be altered, but I’m still very excited to go along with whatever process happens and get as much information and feedback as I can from teams and then make the right decision.”
Alston did confirm two pieces of news: He plans to sign with one of the approved NCAA-certified agents to help talk to teams on his behalf, and he’s yet to receive his evaluation back from the NBA Draft Advisory Committee.
A new rule allows players to sign with an approved agent to help them through the process, but still be able to terminate the agreement if he elects to return to school.
Alston said he’s ‘pretty neutral’ when asked if he’s leaning one way or the other.
“I’m just thankful to be in it and I want to get as much information as I can and when it’s time to make that final decision I feel like I’ll make the best one for me,” Alston said.
Alston repeatedly went to the ‘get as much feedback as I can to make the best possible decision’ line when asked specific questions like what he would need to hear to keep his name in the draft. Would he need to be a guaranteed second-round pick? Is he OK if he’s not drafted and has to play in the G League or overseas? He wouldn’t answer.
“I just want to get as much information as I can from teams to see where I stand,” Alston said. “It’s my career and my future, so I just want to make the best decision for myself and put myself in the best position, whether that’s staying all in with the draft or coming back to school for my senior year.”
Alston led the Broncos with 17.3 points per game as a redshirt junior this past year while also averaging 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He was named All-Mountain West Second Team while helping Boise State to a 20-12 record.
The curveball in the pre-draft process this year is that there likely won’t be a NBA Combine or private workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That typically is why players ‘test the waters’, to work out for NBA teams and gain feedback on their stock.
Instead, Alston will be left to just talk to teams and the recommendation provided by the advisory committee.
“I think there’s challenges in it obviously,” Alston said. “I think I would have benefited greatly from having a full process, the combine, workouts, going to facilities and having teams see me work out and stuff. But this is the lay of the land and what we have and I’m just going to try and take advantage of the process and have fun with it.”
Alston admitted it was a “crazy day” Monday when he formally announced his decision to enter the NBA Draft. He arrived at Boise State four years ago as a 148-pound walk-on. He’s since gained 30-plus pounds and developed into one of the top players in the Mountain West Conference.
“My redshirt freshman year playing 20 total minutes to get to this point and have the opportunity to put my name in the NBA Draft, it was a very nostalgic moment for me,” Alston said. “I’m very blessed to be in this position.”
Two recent decisions by Boise State players could help shape his decision. James Webb III elected to stay in the 2016 NBA Draft as a junior and went undrafted while Chandler Hutchison declared, but came back for his senior season and was a first-round pick by the Chicago Bulls in 2018.
“Obviously I know both sides of those stories,” Alston said. “And I’ve been able to hear both of them from coach Rice and some people.”
Alston was unsure how long he would wait to make a final decision. He confirmed he’s 15 credits away from graduating and would be on track to graduate in December should he come back to Boise State. He’s working with Boise State’s compliance office to make sure he maintains his eligibility throughout the process.
Asked about why he’s confident he could have success at the NBA level, Alston said he feels he’s “just starting to really play the best basketball of my life. I feel like even being considered an older guy or upperclassman, I have as much upside as the younger guys because of how much my game can continue to grow and how long my body can continue to develop.”
Alston said his “body of work speaks for itself in terms of what I can do and my versatility, but obviously I feel like I can be a lot better shooter and a lot better ball handler and open up my game more.”
It’s the third time in the last five years a Boise State player has a decision to make in regards to the NBA. It’s a good problem to have for the Broncos, and one that could have a big impact on next year’s team.
“I do see myself as an NBA player,” Alston said.
The question is when.