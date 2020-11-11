BOISE – As a skinny redshirt freshman walk-on three years ago, Derrick Alston played just 26 minutes and made three baskets all season.
Wednesday he was named the Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year.
The announcement was made in conjunction with the start of Mountain West Men’s Basketball Media Days, which is being held virtually on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Boise State was picked to finish second in the Mountain West in the preseason predicted order of finish by a media panel that covers the league. San Diego State received 14 first-place votes and was tabbed to win the league, while the Broncos got four first-place votes and were right behind in second.
Utah State was third, UNLV was fourth and Colorado State was fifth.
The honor continued an impressive rise for Alston, who arrived at Boise State so fragile and skinny as a 6-foot-8, 148-pound freshman in 2016 that coach Leon Rice joked it would have been a safety hazard to put him in the game.
Alston is the top returning scorer in the Mountain West at 17.3 points per game. He also had 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists, which landed him on the All-Mountain West Second Team last season. He’s also the second-leading returner in the league in minutes played last year at 32.9 minutes per game.
The 6-foot-9 Alston declared for the NBA Draft in March before electing to return to Boise State for his senior season. His goal is to improve his stock enough this season to become a first-round pick.
Alston averaged just 0.6 points per game during the 2017-18 season before a breakout sophomore campaign saw him jump into the starting lineup and average 13.4 points per game. Last year as a junior he continued to get better, upping his average to 17.3 points per game and establishing himself as one of the best players in the Mountain West – and a legitimate NBA prospect.
He’s the first Boise State player to earn preseason Mountain West Player of the Year honors since Chandler Hutchison in 2017.
Boise State went 20-12 last season and reached the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament. They would have been in the mix for an NIT bid before the postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.