BOISE — Boise State gave one of last season’s top shooting teams in the nation all it could handle defensively in the final minutes.
But in the end, South Dakota State made one more shot as fatigue held the Broncos back in a 68-66 loss on Wednesday in their season opener.
“Those guys left it all out there, the guys who played so many minutes,” said Boise State coach Leon Rice. “I thought the fatigue showed up, we got the lead and then we had three turnovers in a row. And they looked like fatigue turnovers.”
Boise State rallied from a 50-37 deficit in the second half to take a lead late in the game, but a Matt Dentlinger layup under the net gave the Jackrabbits a lead with 23 seconds left and Max Rice cramped up on a potential game-winner 3-pointer at the buzzer and wasn’t able to get off a good shot.
“My calf started giving out, nothing too serious,” Max Rice, who led the Broncos with 21 points, said of the final shot. “I wish I could have shot it, but when I rotated both my calves tightened up. So, I just had to chuck it, I don’t really remember where the ball went. But I feel like if my calves didn’t give out, I would have got a clean look.”
Also dealing with cramps late in the game was Marcus Shaver Jr., who missed a pair of free throws with the game tied at 66. Shaver finished the game with 17 points.
Having their two players dealing with cramps late in the game was less than ideal for the Broncos, who also had starter Chibuzo Agbo fouled out.
“When you’ve waited for so long, it’s hard to manage your emotions,” Leon Rice said about Agbo, a transfer from Texas Tech. “He’s a great player, nobody got to see it because of the foul trouble and the minutes and he couldn’t get into a rhythm. But he’s going to be a great player.”
South Dakota State started taking control of the game midway through the first half with a 11-0 run that gave the Jackrabbits a 24-13 lead.
The lead ballooned to 33-21 with 4:15 left in the half after an offensive rebound foul was called on Tyson Degenhart and a technical foul was assessed toward the Boise State bench after replay was shown on the video board. Leon Rice said the technical was called for pointing at the screen. South Dakota State made all four free throws.
But Boise State clawed back with a Max Rice 3-pointer cutting the deficit to 35-30 with less than two minutes on the clock, and the halftime score was 36-31.
The Jackrabbits got their lead back up to a dozen early in the second half. Agbo, who had three fouls in the first half, picked up his fourth just a couple of minutes into the second half on a made layup by Alex Arians. Arians made the free throw to extend the lead to 47-35.
Zeke Mayo made it a 13-point game on a 3-pointer, but Boise State once again mounted a comeback. A Shaver jumper sparked an 11-2 run that was capped by a Max Rice 3-pointer, cutting the lead to 52-48.
Jace Whiting hit a layup with under 11 minutes to go to tie the game at 55-55, the first tie since 13-13. After both teams traded baskets, Shaver gave Boise State its first lead of the game, driving in for a layup to make it 59-57.
Until Dentlinger made his game-winning shot, Boise State had forced South Dakota State to miss nine of its previous 12 shots. The Jackrabbits were second in the nation last year making 57.1 percent of their field goals, and had been shooting well over 50 percent prior to that stretch.
“I think we were playing more aggressively,” said Max Rice. “They came out and started the second half really hot, which they can do. ... We kind of adjusted, Naje (Smith) is good with his hands, he got a bunch of steals. Then down the stretch you just saw it was back and forth.”
Boise State will face Washington State on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena.