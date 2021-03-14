BOISE - So much for that neutral-court NIT this year.
The Boise State men's basketball team earned a No. 2 seed in the 2021 NIT on Sunday night but drew the short straw of having to play No. 3 seed SMU Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
It won't be quite as bad as 2015 when the Boise State men's basketball team had to play an NCAA Tournament game against Dayton on the Flyers' home floor, but the entire NIT is being played in the Dallas area - and the SMU campus is just 23 miles from the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
Fans are being allowed to attend the NIT at up to 25 percent capacity, so the nearby Mustangs figure to have a big crowd advantage.
"I think it's kind of ironic that we were the last team in the history of the NCAA Tournament to play a road game and this is probably as close to a road game as you can get with SMU being right down the street," Boise State coach Leon Rice said.
SMU (11-5) played just one game since Feb. 8 due to COVID-19 issues within the program. After more than a month off, SMU lost to Cincinnati in the quarterfinals of the AAC Tournament on Friday.
They finished fourth in the American Athletic Conference standings in the regular season based on winning percentage despite playing just 11 conference games.
Guard Kendric Davis leads the Mustangs at 18.8 points per game.
"We've had some great games against them," Rice said. "Great program with a great coach and some really, really good players. They got going in the second half of that Cincinnati game, they scored 48 points in a half, I mean that tells you something about what they can do."
Should the Broncos beat SMU, they would likely face No. 1 seed Memphis in the quarterfinals a week from Thursday on March 25.
Boise State had hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament this season but went just 5-7 down the stretch to fall out of consideration for the 68-team field.
The NIT field was cut from 32 to 16 this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the entire tournament is being played in two gyms in the Dallas area. First round games run Wednesday through Saturday and the quarterfinals are on Thursday, March 26. The Final Four is slated for Saturday, March 26, and the championship game is Sunday, March 27.
All games in the NIT will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.
Boise State (18-8) enters the NIT on a four-game losing streak. Once a near lock to make the NCAA Tournament, the Broncos lost two close games at San Diego State, suffered a bad home loss to Fresno State and went one-and-done in Las Vegas in an 89-82 loss to Nevada on Thursday.
"The NIT is a special tournament," Rice said. "It's not like football where every team goes to a bowl. There's 355 teams and now we're down to 84 and hey, we're not going to sit around and pout because it didn't go perfect. Those are the life lessons we have to teach and deal with and I have to deal with and the players have to deal with.
"It was hard on all of us, no doubt. We wanted to be in the Big Dance. But this is an NCAA event, it's a great tournament and you look historically speaking, teams have gone to the NIT and gained more experience. With the guys we have back, we have most of the team back except for (Derrick Alston Jr.) - hopefully all the team back except for DA. If we can go play some good basketball, it helps you going forward."
The Broncos are appearing in the NIT for the third time in the last four tournaments. There was no NIT last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boise State upset No. 3 seed Utah on the road in the first round in 2017 before losing at No. 2 seed Illinois in the second round. In 2018 the Broncos should have been the home team but had to play at Washington due to the NCAA Tournament being at ExtraMile Arena, and Boise State fell 77-74.
Boise State will be without both Abu Kigab and Max Rice for the NIT. Kigab suffered a torn labrum against Fresno State, while Rice broke a bone in his foot against Nevada and also will have hip surgery.
Mountain West rival Colorado State earned a No. 1 seed in the NIT after also missing out on the NCAA Tournament. The Rams will play No. 4 seed Buffalo.
While some will downgrade the importance of the NIT, the Broncos hope to take a different approach. It's a chance to change the feeling of a disappointing season to this point, and an opportunity for Alston to finish his career on a better note.
It's not the NCAA Tournament, but the Broncos have plenty of reasons to be excited to keep playing.
"It's a tournament and these guys like playing basketball and we want to have a great experience with it," Rice said. "We're going back to Texas so hopefully Derrick's family can make it up there. There's a lot of positives.
"Maybe Kellen (Moore) can take us on a tour of the Cowboys practice facility or something cool like that. I haven't reached out to him yet but I'll let him now were coming."
Tickets will go on sale Monday through BroncoSports.com and will be sold in pods of either two or four tickets.