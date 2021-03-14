BOISE - The Boise State men's basketball team earned a No. 2 seed in the 2021 NIT and will face No. 3 seed SMU on Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
SMU (11-5) played just one game since Feb. 8 due to COVID-19 issues within the program. After more than a month off, SMU lost to Cincinnati in the quarterfinals of the AAC Tournament on Friday.
They finished fourth in the American Athletic Conference standings in the regular season based on winning percentage despite playing just 11 conference games.
The game will be played on a neutral court at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Should the Broncos beat SMU, they would likely face No. 1 seed Memphis in the quarterfinals.
Boise State had hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament this season but went just 5-7 down the stretch to fall out of consideration for the 68-team field.
The 16-team NIT is being played entirely in the Dallas area this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. First round games run Wednesday through Saturday and the quarterfinals are on Thursday, March 26. The Final Four is slated for Saturday, March 26, and the championship game is Sunday, March 27.
All games in the NIT will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.
Boise State (18-8) enters the NIT on a four-game losing streak. Once a near lock to make the NCAA Tournament, the Broncos lost two close games at San Diego State, suffered a bad home loss to Fresno State and went one-and-done in Las Vegas in an 89-82 loss to Nevada on Thursday.
The Broncos are appearing in the NIT for the third time in the last four tournaments. There was no NIT last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boise State upset No. 3 seed Utah on the road in the first round in 2017 before losing at No. 2 seed Illinois in the second round. In 2018 the Broncos should have been the home team but had to play at Washington due to the NCAA Tournament being at ExtraMile Arena, and Boise State fell 77-74.
Boise State will be without both Abu Kigab and Max Rice for the NIT, sources told the Idaho Press. Kigab suffered a torn rotator cuff against Fresno State, while Rice broke a bone in his foot against Nevada.
Mountain West rival Colorado State earned a No. 1 seed in the NIT after also missing out on the NCAA Tournament. The Rams will play No. 4 seed Buffalo.
