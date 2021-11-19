Less than 24 hours after letting a late lead slip away in a 6-point loss to No. 22 St. Bonaventure on Thursday, the Boise State men’s basketball team bounced back with its best performance of the young season.
Emmanuel Akot had 16 points, Abu Kigab had 13 points and the Broncos (2-2) got at least six points from seven different players in an impressive 82-62 win over Temple on the second day of the Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.
The Broncos, who some on social media were already writing off for the year after the close loss to the top team in the tournament on Thursday, bounced back in a big way on Friday. Boise State hit 12 of 23 from 3-point range and shot 53 percent from the field overall (32 of 60) to advance to Sunday’s consolation championship against the winner of Ole Miss and Elon.
“We lost a heartbreaker last night and we processed it for a couple hours but then we flushed it away and took on this challenge today,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “And I’m really, really appreciated how the guys showed up. We like to play basketball and we like to be together and I think that showed today.”
Two games after finishing with just five assists in a disappointing loss at UC Irvine last Saturday, the Broncos used much better ball movement to create easy baskets. The Broncos had a season-high 25 assists on 32 field goals – their most assists since they had 29 two years at San Jose State.
Akot and Kigab each had six assists to lead the way, while Devonaire Doutrive had four assists and Mladen Armus had three.
“It was terrific – it was elite,” Rice said of the ball movement. “We want to be able to trust each other and make each other better. That’s the key to our season, trust each other and get the ball moving like that. I thought we had just tremendous possessions, where we’d make a good play and then make a good pass and then make the extra, extra pass. That was just clicking for us.
“We certainly made each other better tonight. I mean 25 assists, that’s a lot.”
Armus bounced back after a tough offensive game against St. Bonavenure, going 5 for 8 from the field and finishing with 11 points. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 10 points for the Broncos, who had six different players make a 3-pointer.
Two of those guys came off the bench in Pavle Kuzmanovic and Naje Smith, who combined to score 17 points and made 3 of 4 from downtown. Kuzmanovic hit both of his 3-point attempts and had eight points, while Smith hit his only 3 – a crazy heave as time expired in the first half – and finished with nine.
Doutrive had six points but added six rebounds and the six assists.
Boise State made 17 shots near the rim and 12 from 3-point range, meaning they settled for just three midrange shots.
After making just 7 of 42 shots from 3-point range in the first two games, the Broncos have made 21 from beyond the arc in the past two games. Akot is 10 of 15 from 3-point range in two games in the Charleston Classic.
“I think I said it from day one, these guys are good shooters when they get the right shots,” Rice said. “Making shots is so much about shot selection. The game rewards you for good offense and good shot selection. We got each other shots all night and made plays for each other and when we do that, we’re a really, really good offensive team.”
Temple, which has been to either the NCAA Tournament or NIT in 33 of the past 38 years, shot 41.7 percent from the field but made just 6 of 18 from 3-point range. The Owls also had 17 turnovers which the Broncos turned into 23 points.
It’s been an up-and-down start to the season for the Broncos, but the schedule has played a role in that. Three of Boise State’s top four games have been against teams in the top 125 at KenPom. The Broncos have already moved up 13 spots at KenPom and sit at No. 67 overall after starting at No. 80.
It’s a long season, but the Broncos showed plenty of reasons for optimism on Friday.
“That’s the thing about playing a lot of good teams early,” Rice said. “It makes you better and the proof is in the pudding today. We saw a team that’s a lot better than it was two weeks ago when we opened the season.
“That’s what this is about and one of the reasons we scheduled hard because we want to make sure these guys are getting better and they have opportunities to play good teams. I think that paid off today.”
Boise State will play at 11 a.m. MST on either ESPN2 or ESPNU against the winner of Ole Miss-Elon, which is later on Friday.