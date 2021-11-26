BOISE — No way around it, this one was ugly.
The Boise State basketball team’s official record book will reflect that and even coach Leon Rice didn’t shy away from the fact after the game.
On what will go down as the worst statistically shooting day in program history, Boise State shot just 22.4% (13 of 58) in a 46-39 loss to CSU Bakersfield on Friday at ExtraMile Arena.
“In my 12 years, that was the worst offensive display I’ve seen,” said Rice, who wasn’t aware of the mark, but also not surprised. “I know a coach that used to say ‘you can’t make it for them’ and boy, that’s what it felt like tonight. It started right from the start, we had some great looks and that ball just wouldn’t go in the rim. It seemed like the rim got smaller and smaller and by the end they were playing on the carnival rim.”
The percentage was worse than the previous low, a 25% shooting performance in a 1997 game against Utah State. The points the Broncos scored also just missed matching an all-time low for the Broncos as a 3-pointer by Emmanuel Akot with 25.7 seconds left put the Broncos above the 36-point mark that was set in a 2001 loss to Louisiana Tech. It was still the lowest points scored in the Rice era.
“We’re Division I players and we were getting high school looks, like we were getting pretty open looks,” said Rice. “And then, we just did silly things. You can weather that storm if you step up and make your free throws. But we were 7 for 13. Like I always say, things that don’t last long are dogs that chase cars, and teams that can’t shoot free throws. This was a close game and we missed our free throws.”
The loss will likely be one that will haunt the Broncos (3-3) later in the season if they are looking at an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Roadrunners (3-2) entered this game ranked No. 242 in the KenPom.com rankings. Both of CSU Bakersfield’s wins entering this game were against non-NCAA Division I opponents.
At the end of the season, this will likely be a Quadrant 4 loss.
Of course, there were several areas where it looked like the Broncos had the advantage on the stat sheet, beating the Roadrunners in rebounding (39-38) and turnovers forced (15-14). But at the end of the day, the Broncos could just not take advantage of the opportunities.
It wasn’t that the Roadrunners did anything special defensively. Even Rice liked the looks they were getting, as Boise State attempted 32 3-pointers. He did not like the fact that only six of those attempts fell.
“First of all, it’s shot selection,” Rice said. “Tonight, those were open shots. But if you can’t make those, then you can’t shoot them. And we have to have a better understanding of that.”
The shooting woes started early, as Boise State missed nine of its first 10 shots, falling behind 7-3. But coming out of the first media timeout, Naje Smith grabbed an offensive rebound off which Devonaire Doutrive hit a 3-pointer. After trading a couple possessions, Lukas Milner came down with a defensive rebound and found Doutrive open on the other side of the court. Doutrive slammed it in to give the Broncos an 8-7 lead.
After a Roadrunners’ basket, Doutrive hit another 3-pointer for his eighth point in two minutes to get the lead back for the Broncos.
Despite that being the only real offensive outburst of the night for the Broncos, Boise State still found itself in position to win late in the second half.
The Broncos rallied from down 32-25, cutting the lead to 36-34 on a putback by Mladen Armus with 7:44 to go on a shot where Armus was fouled. But Armus missed the ensuing free throw, something that became a trend late.
Boise State was not able to get a lead despite not allowing the Roadrunners to score for nine straight possessions. Doutrive missed two free throws with under five minutes to go. He made the first of two with under four minutes to go to pull the Broncos within one, but missed the potential game tying shot. Abu Kigab tied it at 336 with a free throw with 3:14 left, but again missed the second.
Kaleb Higgins, who finished with a team-high 11 points, hit a jumper after that, ending the scoring drought and putting the Roadrunners ahead for good.
“We got like nine stops in a row,” said Rice. “When you get nine stops in a row, that’s got to be a 10-point swing. We got two points.”
Kigab finished with nine points, while Pavle Kuzmanovic scored eight for the Broncos.
Boise State did not make any players available for comment after the loss.