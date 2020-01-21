BOISE - RayJ Dennis estimated that he received close to 200 text messages in the minutes and hours after he scored 19 points in the final 3:27 to help the Boise State men's basketball team pull off one of the greatest comebacks in college basketball history last Saturday night against Utah State.
"My phone was blowing up," Dennis said. "It was a lot. My family, friends, people I hadn't heard from in a while, new people that somehow got my number and texted me. It was crazy."
Dennis paused from a workout on the floor of ExtraMile Arena Tuesday to sit down with the Idaho Press to discuss a crazy couple of days since leading the Broncos to an improbable win despite being down 66-48 with just 4:10 to play.
The freshman had scored just 18 total points in the last seven games but ripped off 19 points in barely three minutes to lead a memorable comeback. He hit four 3-pointers, had a dunk and made five free throws despite not taking a single shot in the first 36 minutes.
"It was the crazy thing you dream of and work for and things that sit in the back of your mind while you're here shooting at 2 a.m.," Dennis said. "It was really special. ... It was sort of like I was back in high school. The biggest thing was the leaders on the team and veteran leaders were like 'keep going to him, keep getting him shots' and that was huge."
Dennis has become a household name in a matter of days. He was prominently featured on ESPN's SportsCenter during a segment about the comeback on Monday night, and students stopped him before and after class Tuesday to congratulate him.
"I've had some people around campus say some things like good job and we saw you out there," Dennis said. "It's definitely been cool."'
But maybe the part he'll remember most was having his parents and younger sister in the crowd after they drove for 24 hours straight from Chicago to be there when their schedule opened up at the last minute.
As Dennis walked off the court, his dad was waiting to give him a big bear hug.
"It was definitely special that my parents and my sister and my best friend were all able to be there," Dennis said. "The hug from my dad was huge. That all meant a lot to me."
Dennis arrived a highly-heralded recruit out of Chicago last summer summer and was expected to push Marcus Dickinson for the starting spot at point guard right away.
But his adjustment to college basketball took longer than expected, and he started the year on the bench. His playing time was sporadic to start the year, and he averaged just nine minutes per game in the first four conference games.
He moved into the starting lineup because of an injury to Marcus Dickinson two weeks ago against UNLV, and made his fourth straight start against Utah State.
He had 10 total points in his three starts prior to Saturday, and was averaging 3.2 points per game on the season.
"I didn't know what to expect when I came in, so in a way (struggling early) was encouraging because it made me want to get in the gym more and workout more and keep working to get better for my team," Dennis said.
"It's D-1 basketball at a high level and guys are good and physical and strong and more experienced. We didn't know how long it was going to take or when or if, but I'm a workhorse and I'm going to keep working. I just stayed the course and kept working."
Just how unlikely was what Dennis did Saturday against Utah State? He had made just seven 3-pointers the entire season (7 for 36, 19.5 percent) before going 4 for 4 in barely three minutes at the end of regulation.
"The whole thing was definitely special and a great time and I was glad we were able to accomplish that and win the game," Dennis said. "But right now I'm back to the grind and ready to get back to it with my team and keep fighting. I think we have something special here and we can shock a lot of people here."
Boise State hopes to keep the momentum rolling from the 88-83 overtime victory against Utah State when they play at Fresno State Saturday at 5 p.m. on the AT&T Sports Network.
And while it would be foolish to think Dennis can score 19 points in less than four minutes again, the outlook for the rest of the season — and his career — certainly has a more positive outlook after Saturday.
"I definitely hope it's like a starting point and a boost for me," Dennis said. "Confidence is huge at this level and me being able to see that the work is paying off is huge. This gives me a lot of confidence going into these next games and down the stretch of the season.
"The biggest thing is for us to keep winning and get to the NCAA Tournament and make some noise. That's the biggest goal for this season. It should be fun."
Dennis spoke while sitting on Boise State's bench, a spot where he spent plenty of time for much of the year. That likely won't be the case moving forward.