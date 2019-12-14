BOISE — Derrick Alston Jr. missed his first shot of the game, a 3-pointer with 16:32 left in the first half.
He didn’t miss again.
Alston made his next 11 shots and finished with 31 points to lead the Broncos to a 100-57 laugher on Saturday afternoon at ExtraMile Arena.
The redshirt junior made six 3-pointers in recording the third 30-point game of his career.
“I didn’t really keep track, I was just out there having fun and trying to win,” Alston said. “It was a fun night.”
It was the complete opposite from Wednesday night at Tulsa when Alston had just 10 points and made 3-of-13 shots in an ugly 69-56 loss.
The redshirt junior topped that with 13 points in the first half alone, and then hit four straight 3-pointers in the early part of the second half to fuel Boise State’s 43-point win.
He could have easily surpassed his career high of 33 points had he not been subbed out with seven minutes left due to the lopsided score.
“How about that?” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “They were all great looks. He didn’t force it. The thing that makes him special is his feel for the game, that’s what separates him from everybody that is 6-foot-9 out there in college basketball. His feel is 99th percentile. He was impressive.”
Boise State also got 19 points from Justinian Jessup on 7-of-13 shooting after he scored just three points in the loss at Tulsa. RJ Williams added 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and Alex Hobbs had 11 points for the Broncos, who reached 100 points on a 3-pointer from freshman Riley Abercrombie with 57 seconds left.
The Broncos went 15 for 29 from 3-point range after making just 6-of-29 attempts last time out at Tulsa.
“I see it every day but it’s still like ‘wow, he’s amazing’,” Williams said of Alston. “He’s a great player. You see it but he amazes every single time. To see how hard he works, it’s just paying off.”
Boise State had a 44-25 advantage on the glass while holding Alabama State to 36 percent shooting (23 of 64). The Hornets (1-9) were playing the 10th of 15 straight games away from home to start the season. They’ve already played road games at Gonzaga, Missouri State, Houston, Tennessee, VCU, South Dakota, Kansas State and now Boise State in the first six weeks of the season.
The Broncos will have a week off before opening play in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Dec. 22 against Georgia Tech.
Alabama State got off to a quick start and led 9-6 in the early going. But the Broncos got things rolling and led 12-12 on a long 3-pointer from Alston with 12:10 left in the half.
After the Hornets cut the lead to 27-19 on a bucket from Kevion Steward, the Broncos used a bucket from Max Rice and five straight points from Hobbs to lead 34-19 with 5:40 remaining.
Alston scored on a layup, Williams made two free throws and Marcus Dickinson made a 3-pointer from the corner to push the run to 17-0 and give the Broncos a commanding 44-19 advantage late in the half. Jessup’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer made it 51-25 at the break.
The shooting barrage from Alston continued as he made four straight 3-point attempts in the first seven minutes of the second half to help the Broncos open up 72-34 lead with 13:03 left in the game.
Boise State used another run to lead 80-37 on a basket from Rice with 8:23 still to play. But maybe the biggest cheer of the night came when Riley Abercrombie’s 3-pointer with 57 seconds left gave the Broncos an even 100 points.
After a tough loss Wednesday and a long day of travel, the Broncos had just one day on Friday to turn the page and prepare for Alabama State. You’d have never known it with how well they played.
The 43-point margin of victory was Boise State’s third-largest against a Division I opponent in 10 years under Rice.
“It was a great approach by these guys,” Rice said. “…That’s what great players do. That’s what great teams do. They respond.”