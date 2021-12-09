The Boise State men’s basketball team will look to pick up its first three-game winning streak of the season today when it returns to ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos will host Prairie View A&M at 7 p.m. today, the first game of a three-game homestand. Boise State is coming into the game having won its last two games, beating Tulsa 63-58 last Friday and then earning a 74-48 win at CSUN on Tuesday.
Boise State (5-4) is coming off a huge game from true freshman Tyson Degenhart, who was making his third career start against CSUN. Against the Matadors, Degenhart scored 21 points, becoming the 12th freshman to score 20 points or more in a game. He was the first freshman to reach the 20-point mark since Justinian Jessup scored 20 in a game against Presbyterian in 2016.
As a starter, Degenhart is averaging 14.3 points per game and shooting 68 percent from the field.
The Broncos also got a career night from senior Naje Smith, who had a career high at Boise State with 17 points. Smith shot 7 for 7 from the field against CSUN, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range.
The Broncos held the Matadors under 50 points, the second time this season Boise State has done that. Boise State enters the game ranked No. 25 in the nation in scoring defense, holding opponents to an average of 59.0 points per game. They will face a Prairie View offense which ranks No. 268 in the nation in scoring offense at 66.9 points per game.
The Panthers (0-8) have faced tough competition this year, playing four teams that played in last season’s NCAA Tournament — Michigan, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Grand Canyon — in their first eight games. Prairie View has also been playing its entire season so far away from home, as it is in the midst of a 12-game road stretch to open the season.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press-Tribune and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue