BOISE — Don't look now but the Boise State men's basketball team is in second place in the Mountain West standings.
The Broncos held off a second-half comeback attempt by Nevada on Saturday night, surviving to take its fourth straight win with a 73-64 victory at ExtraMile Arena.
Boise State (15-8, 7-4 Mountain West) climbed into second place with the win, combined with UNLV's loss to Colorado State. The Broncos are tied with the Rams in the league standings, but hold the tiebreaker, having beaten Colorado State 75-64 in the teams' only meeting of the season on Dec. 7.
“We know where we are, but we just got to take it one game at a time,” said Boise State junior Derrick Alston. “It's a great position to be in, being in the drivers' seat, controlling our destiny. We just got to take it day by day and game by game.”
The Broncos snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Wolf Pack and evened the score on the season after a 17-point loss on Jan. 4 in Reno.
“I have never beaten them in my career,” senior Justinian Jessup said. “And none of these seniors have. So it was definitely a little extra motivation. We came out with the right energy and got onto it early and that helped us for sure."
Boise State led by as many as 22 points in the first half, and saw that lead disappear to as little as three points, but the Broncos never let the Wolf Pack take the lead.
“As a coach, those first-half leads, you love them and you don't want to not have them, but it's hard in college basketball in this day and age,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “That other team, they played all guards and they got loose and they have really good players.”
The Broncos also had to withstand a strong individual effort by Jalen Harris, who scored 25 of his game-high 30 points in the second half to lead Nevada's comeback.
Alston led the Broncos with 24 points, including an 11-for-14 effort from the free-throw line, and Jessup scored 17, hitting two 3-pointers to tie former BYU star Jimmer Fredette's Mountain West record of 296 career 3-pointers.
“Not to sound selfish, but I really wish I could have got the record here in front of these amazing fans,” said Jessup, who was 2 for 8 from 3-point range in the game. “But I'm glad we got the win, for sure.”
Nevada was without the services of Jazz Johnson, who scored 34 points when the two teams met in Reno on Jan. 4.
Wolf Pack coach Steve Alford told a Reno radio station before the game that Johnson would be a game time decision due to a shoulder injury. He did not participate in warmups and he watched in street clothes.
Boise State scored the first eight points of the game, thanks in part to back-to-back 3-pointers by Jessup and RayJ Dennis.
Boise State was able to extend its lead to 20 points thanks to a 17-2 run that took place over a nine minute stretch in the first half. Alex Hobbs, Max Rice and Abu Kigab all had 3-point field goals during that stretch, with Kigab's basket giving Boise State a 28-8 lead with 6:29 left in the first half.
Boise State attempted 3-point field goals on 16 of its first 21 attempts of the game, converting on six of those 16 attempts.
“We were just kind of flowing that way and it just seemed that's where the ball ended up,” Rice said about the early 3-pointers. “The shots they took were pretty good ones, we took a couple quick ones I didn't really love. But a couple more of those go and you're feeling really good. When I look at the film, I might say it was a little too much, but also it's who we are a little bit.”
Boise State led by as much as 36-14 late in the first half, but the Wolf Pack closed the half on a 7-0 run to pull within 36-21 at the break.
Nevada made it's first 3-pointer of the game during that run, a field goal by Harris. When the two teams met in Reno, the Wolf Pack made 14 3-pointers in a 83-66 win.
Harris scored the first four points of the second half, extending Nevada's run to 11-0. Alston ended the run with a 3-pointer and Dennis hit another 3 to get Boise State's lead back to 42-27.
But once again Nevada fought back. An 8-0 run cut Boise State's lead down to 46-40, and after a RJ Williams basket ended the run, Zane Meeks answered with a 3-pointer, cutting Boise State's lead down to five with 11:50 left.
Nevada cut the lead to 48-45 on a basket by Lindsey Drew and had the chance to cut it to two with a free throw, but Drew missed the and-1 attempt. Hobbs and Alston responded with back-to-back layups, and Alston added another basket and free throw to give Boise State a 7-0 run and extend the lead back to 10.
“I think we just stayed solid,” said Alston. “We knew they were going to make a run, they're a really good offensive team. We just stuck together, really got good shots and then I think our defensive end really helped us up and we were able to finish the game.”
The Wolf Pack were able to cut the lead back down to 62-58 on a Drew 3-pointer with under five minutes left, but Jessup sparked a 8-0 run.
Nevada never got within five of the Bronco after.
Kigab left the game late in the first half and didn't return. Rice said he suffered a hip pointer in Wednesday's win against San Jose State and didn't practice the past couple of days. He tried to play through the injury, but only played 10 minutes, scoring three points.
Boise State will hit the road Tuesday for a game at Wyoming, who picked up its first Mountain West win of the season Saturday at San Jose State. The game will tipoff at 8 p.m. and be televised on ROOT Sports Northwest.