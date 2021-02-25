SAN DIEGO — After a horrendous start, the Boise State men’s basketball team dominated San Diego State in the final 10 minutes of regulation, overcoming a 17-point deficit to somehow get the game into overtime.
The Broncos couldn’t quite get over the hump.
Boise State got 29 points from Derrick Alston Jr. and a game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds from RayJ Dennis to send the game into overtime, but ran out of gas in a tough 78-66 loss at Viejas Arena.
The Broncos overcame a horrible first 10 minutes and used an improbable 14-0 run midway through the second half to get back in the game. But often times the team that uses a ton of energy to get back in a game doesn’t have enough left to finish it off.
That was the case for Boise State, which made just 1 of 11 shots in overtime and got outscored 15-3 in the final five minutes as San Diego State jumped in front of the Broncos and into the top spot in the Mountain West standings.
“It was tough because the disappointment of how we played in the first half,” Boise State coach Leon Rice told the Idaho Press. “We just dug ourselves such a big hole that when we did make our run, we kind of used everything in the tank to get to it.”
The Broncos (18-5, 14-4 MW) came to San Diego needing to win one of two games to feel good about their chances of making the NCAA Tournament. They’ll have a shot to still do that in Saturday’s 2 p.m. rematch on CBS Sports Network.
That is, if they get off to a better start.
San Diego State entered with the best defense in the league, allowing just 59.8 points per game while holding opponents to 39 percent shooting. The Broncos didn’t come close to either in the first half, scoring just 17 points in the first 20 minutes on 6 of 25 shooting.
The Broncos, who went just 3 of 17 from 3-point range in the first half, also had a disastrous 12 turnovers which led to 16 of San Diego State’s 29 points.
Boise State trailed 29-17 at the half, but frankly it could have been worse.
“They are a good defensive team, but I think a lot of it was we were dropping balls and fumbling it out of bounds,” Rice said. “If you cut those 12 turnovers to 6 in the first half, now you don’t dig yourself such a big hole. That was a big factor.”
Of Alston’s 29 points, 22came in the second half. But only six Broncos scored and none had more than 10 points. Alston accounted for nearly half of Boise State’s points on 10-of-21 shooting, including 6 of 16 from 3-point range.
The Broncos had just four turnovers in the second half and shot much better, making 17-of-30 shots including nine 3-pointers. But given multiple chances to take the lead in the final few minutes, the Broncos couldn’t do it.
Boise State never led, falling apart in overtime to spoil what would have been a monumental victory.
The 17-point comeback was impressive. The end result is the same — a loss.
“I love our guys and the way they responded,” Rice said. “I challenged them at halftime and they showed a lot of character and a lot of toughness to play that second half like they did and doggone it we were right there. We were a possession or two away. We got it to overtime but I definitely think we didn’t have much in the tank once we got to overtime.”
Devonaire Doutrive had 10 points and Emmanuel Akot and RayJ Dennis each had nine for the Broncos, who finished with 12 made 3-pointers on 40 attempts.
Boise State trailed 34-17 early in the second half but Alston scored 11 points in 2:38 to give the Broncos some life. Still, they trailed by 15 at 52-37 with 10:22 remaining before starting what was nearly an improbable comeback.
Akot and Alston hit 3s, Doutrive scored on a driving layup and Akot drilled two more threes to cap a 14-0 run and pull the Broncos within one at 52-51. The teams traded baskets down the stretch before a step-back, NBA-range 3-pointer from Alston tied the game at 58 with 1:42 left.
Boise State trailed 63-60 in the final seconds when Dennis hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 9.3 seconds left to tie the game. The three officials took a long look at the replay to see if Dennis had a foot on the line, but they eventually stuck with the 3-point call.
San Diego State was called for a charge with 2.0 seconds left and the Broncos had a chance to win the game in regulation, but Dennis’ long heave from near midcourt missed and the game went to overtime.
“I’m really proud of the guys for how we battled back in the second half,” Alston said. “We had no quit in us. That overtime just didn’t go our way and it happens, but we have another game here Saturday and how we played that second half is how we have to play the whole game.”
On the poor opening stretch in which the Broncos trailed 22-8 and had trouble even getting a shot off, Alston said, “We just let their physicality affect us a little bit too much. It was kind of shock to us in the beginning, but we were able to settle in. We just have to be better.”
Rice had another way to describe it: The Broncos were soft.
“They are a physical, physical team and they poke and punch at every ball and we weren’t strong enough in the first half with that,” Rice said. “It was about how soft we were and how they punched us and were more physical than us. They are good at that.”
Boise State ended up shooting just 36.4% from the field (24 for 66) and got outrebounded 44-30. Matt Mitchell had 24 points for San Diego Stae while Trey Pulliam tied a career high with 18.
The Aztecs, the top 3-point shooting team in the league, won despite making just 6 of 19 attempts from deep. They went 18 for 21 from the foul line and also had a 32-18 advantage in the paint.
But despite all the lopsided stats and the forgettable start, the Broncos had three shots down the stretch and one in overtime in which they could have taken their first lead of the game.
None went in, and the Broncos now must find a way to win Saturday or potentially fall on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.
“It’s a new ballgame,” Rice said. “We’re not going to spend any time pouting about it. I have fighters and we’re going to fight. Saturday is going to be a heck of a game again, but you have to play 40 minutes to beat these guys.
“And if you ask any guy in that locker room they wouldn’t say we played our best 40. We showed a lot of heart, a lot of character, a lot of integrity and a lot of toughness to make that second half run to get it to overtime but it’s a zero-sum game and we didn’t get it done.”