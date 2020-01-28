BOISE — Leon Rice is one to rarely make hockey references. But as a kid, the Boise State coach says he was in more than enough hockey fights with his older brothers to know what it takes to come out on top.
It’s that fighting spirit that Rice said he wants to see from his team when the Broncos return to ExtraMile Arena today for a 7 p.m. game against San Jose State following two big wins. It was that spirit, he said, that helped Boise State (13-8, 5-4 Mountain West) erase an 18-point deficit in a Jan. 18 overtime win against Utah State and it helped the Broncos followed that with a 87-53 road win Saturday against Fresno State.
“You wake up every day and you fight for it, and that’s what these want guys do,” Rice said about the recent successes. “They saw how good it works, I mean, a 34-point road win, that’s what it resulted in.”
Boise State came into the Utah State game having lost three of its previous four and for much of the game looked like the Broncos were going to drop that one, too.
But Boise State erased a 66-48 deficit in the final four minutes of regulation, including a 75-70 deficit in the final five seconds, before winning 88-83 in overtime. The Broncos had a midweek bye last week, but showed no signs of slowing down one week later in Fresno.
Over the past 49 minutes of game action, Boise State is outscoring its opponents by 57 points.
“We’ve just been moving the ball,” said junior Abu Kigab. “Coach has put a really big emphasis on that, because he wants to get a lot easier shots and wants us to create plays for our teammates. That’s been our big emphasis, moving the ball and getting great shots for our teammates.”
The past two games have put Boise State back within striking distance of second place in the Mountain West. Boise State is currently in a four-way tie with New Mexico, Utah State and Colorado State with a 5-4 conference record. Nevada, who Boise State hosts on Saturday, and UNLV are both one game ahead of that group at 6-3. So being able to carry that momentum into these next couple of games is crucial for Boise State.
“There’s definitely a lot more confidence,” Kigab said. “It’s a long season, we knew that. We’ve had our ups and downs. Right now we’re just focused on us and I think we’re doing a great job of that, a great job of getting better every day, a great job of competing and I think we’re going to keep building on that. The sky’s the limit.”
The Broncos know that if they do want to keep building, and that’s even true today against the Spartans (7-14, 3-6). Even though San Jose State is in the bottom half of the league, they’re a much improved team over the one that had four wins in each of the past two seasons.
Earlier this season, they nearly pulled off an upset on Mountain West leader San Diego State, which is currently 21-0 and ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The Aztecs trailed late before a 3-pointer by Malachi Flynn at the buzzer gave San Diego State a 59-57 win.
“Right there, that grabs your attention, I know it certainly did mine,” Rice said. “They’ve beaten, Nevada, New Mexico and Air Force, that says something. They’re doing a great job, they’re making big progress and they’re a great basketball team.”