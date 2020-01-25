BOISE — Boise State women's basketball coach Gordy Presnell says that finishing down the stretch has been a hallmark of his teams.
That's what's made the Broncos' recent late-game struggles this season so puzzling to him.
For the third time in Mountain West play this season, Boise State saw a double-digit lead slip away in a loss on Saturday, as league-leading Fresno State came back from a 17-point deficit to take an 85-80 win over the Broncos.
“We just didn't make some plays,” Presnell said. “I thought we got some good opportunities, but we just didn't make plays. They were the better team at the end. They were a way better team in the fourth quarter.”
The Bulldogs (16-4, 9-0 Mountain West) scored 35 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 10 for 15 over the final 10 minutes after hitting 36.5 percent from the field during the first three quarters.
Bulldog freshman Haley Cavinder scored 11 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth, giving Fresno State a three-game lead over the two-time defending Mountain West regular season and three-time conference tournament champion Broncos (14-7, 6-3).
“We gave up 40 points to (Nevada), I mean we rarely give that up in a half, let alone in a quarter,” said Boise State senior Braydey Hodgins. “That's on us, that's just (not) sticking to the game plan and doing what we need to do.”
Boise State led by as much as 36-19 following a Jayde Christopher basket with 3:31 left in the first half, and took a 62-52 lead on a pair of Rachel Bowers free throws with 8:47 left in the game, but the Bulldogs hit 9 of their final 11 shots to get back into the game.
Kendyll Kinzer hit a 3-pointer to spark the run and Fresno State pulled ahead 72-71 on a pair of free throws by Cavinder with under three minutes to go, the Bulldogs' first lead since 2-0.
“I think we just started to lack energy,” Hodgins said. “We knew this team was going to play hard, we knew this team fights hard.”
Hodgins tied the game at 75-75 with 1:16 to go, but Fresno State responded with another 3-pointer by Kinzer to take back the lead. Riley Lupfer hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left and Mallory McGwire had a layup with 23 seconds to go to cut Fresno State's lead to 81-80.
But from there, the game was hit by a bit of controversy. Three crucial calls in the final 30 seconds all went against Boise State, much to the displeasure of the 3,261 fans in attendance, the largest home crowd for Boise State this season.
After Hanna Cavinder hit one of two free throws to extend the Bulldogs' lead to 82-80, Christopher drove in for a potential tying basket, but was called for an offensive foul, giving Fresno State the ball back.
The Broncos appeared to force a turnover on the ensuing inbound play, but the refs initially had the ball going off Hodgins before rolling out of bounds. After a lengthy review the call stood, even though the only replay angle shown on the ExtraMile Arena video board made it look like Fresno State's Aly Gamez was the last to touch it.
Maddi Utti missed the first of two free throws, giving Boise State another chance to tie the game. Lupfer took a pass from Christopher and tried for a 3-pointer with three seconds left covered by Gamez, who appeared to make contact. But no foul was called on Gamez, much to the anger of the home fans.
Riley Lupfer with a chance to tie, but this isn't called a foul. Fresno State wins 85-80. pic.twitter.com/R2jo6ZSinp— John Wustrow (@jwustrow) January 25, 2020
“I didn't see it, but (Lupfer) says she got fouled,” said Presnell. “I mean, they squeezed her, but I can't say any more.
“It was Oregon State,” Presnell added, alluding to the Broncos' overtime loss last season in the NCAA Tournament.
McGwire, who had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and was standing to the left of Lupfer, was a little more outspoken than her coach.
“It was a foul,” McGwire said. “There's nothing else to say, it was not a good call. But there's nothing we can do about that now. I guess we now just move on to the next game.”
Hodgins finished with 13 points, while Lupfer scored 12 and Ellie Woerner, who left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury and appeared to have the trainer tend to her right eye on the bench, scored 11.
With Boise State three games behind in the Mountain West standings and no game left against the Bulldogs, their dreams of a league regular-season title seems slim. But Boise State still believes it can finish the season strong and head to March's conference tournament in Las Vegas on a high note.
“The regular season is super cool, but it doesn't mean anything if you don't get the job done in Vegas,” Hodgins said. “My freshman year we didn't win the Mountain West championship outright, but we were able to produce in Vegas. So I think everything we want is still out there.”