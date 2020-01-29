BOISE — Things sure are going really well for the Boise State men's basketball team.
Another big shooting night for the Broncos on Tuesday only helped keep things rolling.
Boise State shot 58.6 percent from the field, including 64.5 percent in the second half, as the Broncos beat San Jose State 99-71 at ExtraMile Arena to pick up their third win in a row.
“We were working on our offense this last week, especially with the bye (week),” said Derrick Alston, who finished the game with a game-high 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting. “We feel very confident in our offense right now, we're just moving the ball, sharing it and getting the guys the right shots.”
The Broncos (14-8, 6-4 Mountain West) hit 15 3-pointers, matching their highest total against a NCAA Division I opponent this season. Alston had six of those 3-pointers, while Justinian Jessup, who finished with 21 points, hit five. Jessup also moved to within two 3-pointers of tying Jimmer Fredette's Mountain West career-record of 296 while he at BYU.
With Saturday's 87-53 win against Fresno State and Wednesday's 28-point victory, Boise State has now won back-to-back conference games by 25 points or more for the first time since the 1987-88 season.
“You got to appreciate it because it's been how many years, 32 years,” said Boise State coach Leon Rice. “That's quite an accomplishment. One of them was on the road and then another one was against a team that's done some really good things this year. I'm proud of our guys and proud of the direction we're moving. Now we got to have the fortitude to keep fighting to get better.”
RJ Williams finished with a double-double, scoring 15 points and pulling down 15 rebounds, while Alex Hobbs finished with 12 points.
Boise State continued firing on all cylinders, something that started during a 19-point comeback during an 88-83 overtime win against Utah State on Jan. 18. Since trailing 62-43 with six minutes left in that game, Boise State is shooting 78 of 131, or 59.5 percent from the field.
“I think we've done a great job of taking that momentum and running with it,” Hobbs said about capturing the energy from the comeback against the Aggies. “We feel like that was not necessarily the turning point of our season, but something we could use to kick start us and just keep us pushing to get better and better.”
Boise State started pulling away late Wednesday in the first half with a 13-0 run. Abu Kigab started the run with back-to-back baskets, then Alston made a long-range 3-pointer. After a Robin Jorch free throw and a contested layup by Williams, Jessup hit a 3-pointer to extend Boise State's lead to 42-25.
San Jose State went 0 for 8 from the field during the Broncos' run.
“I think we had really good on-ball defense and everybody was just in their gaps being disciplined,” said Alston. “We know they're a team that likes to get the ball up and down and really can shoot the ball well. So we knew we had to take away their 3s and then rotate on the drives.”
Boise State started the second half making its first six field goals and 10 of its first 11, extending the lead to 67-40 on a Jessup 3-pointer with 12:26 to go.
For most of the second half, Boise State hovered over 60 percent shooting for the game, dipping below that mark after missing three of its final four shots of the game.
By that point, though, it didn't matter.
“Good players and good shooters, if they take good shots, that's how the percentages go up,” said Rice. “That's what we're doing a better job of, getting each other shots and getting each other easier shots. That's what we have to stick to and understand. That's going to be the key to our season.”
Both teams honored NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash, with their first possessions of the game. After San Jose State won the uncontested tip, they took a back court violation.
Kigab, who wears No. 24 because it's the same number Bryant wore, then stepped out of bounds with 24 seconds left on the shot clock.
Rice said San Jose State coaches reached out to him and wanted to do something to honor the 18-time NBA All-Star and the eight other people killed in the crash.
“Leon came into the locker room and explained it to us and we were all for it,” said Alston, who had Bryant's middle name, Bean, written on his shoe among other tributes. “San Jose State was willing, too. I think it was very important to show our respect to the great.”
Bryant's first preseason game as a professional player took place at ExtraMile Arena, which was then known as BSU Pavilion. While Bryant didn't play, he sat on the bench and watched as the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Seattle SuperSonics 99-94 on Oct. 25, 1996.
Boise State will return to ExtraMile Arena Saturday for a game against Nevada. The Wolf Pack lost to Colorado State on Wednesday, and are now tied with Boise State, Utah State and Colorado State for third-place in the conference. The game will tip at 8 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPNU.