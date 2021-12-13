Coming off one of its best offensive performances of the season, the Boise State men’s basketball team looks to keep things rolling tonight with a 7 p.m. game against Santa Clara in a battle of the Broncos.
Boise State (6-4) is coming off a 97-60 win against Prairie View A&M Friday, in which it set a season-high for points and field goal percentage, at 53.8%. The win was the third in a row for the Boise State, which will also have a home game against Montana Tech and a game at Washington State before hosting Fresno State on Dec. 28 to open Mountain West play.
On Friday, Abu Kigab had a monster game in the Boise State win, finishing with 32 points and 10 rebounds, while Marcus Shaver had 20 points, the second time he’s reached that mark in his Boise State career.
Freshman Tyson Degenhart scored 16 points and now has four double-digit games in the first four starts of his college career. On Monday, Degenhart was honored as the Mountain West Freshman of the week after also dropping 21 points in a win against CSUN last week.
Santa Clara (7-4) comes in having lost four of its last six games after starting 6-0. Boise State will be the third Mountain West opponent that Santa Clara has faced this season, after it beat Nevada and lost to Fresno State earlier this season.
Santa Clara is led by junior guard Jalen Williams, who is averaging 19.5 points per game this season. Williams has scored in double figures in all 11 Santa Clara games this season, breaking the 20-point barrier five times, with a season-high 30 points coming in a Nov. 30 win against Hawaii.
Santa Clara also brings in assistant coach Scott Garson, who was the former head coach at the College of Idaho. Garson joined the Santa Clara staff in 2018 after leading the Yotes for five seasons.
Garson posted a 129-42 record during his time in Caldwell, led the College of Idaho to three Cascade Conference regular season titles, three conference tournament titles and four NAIA Tournament appearances, which included a run to the semifinals in 2018.
The game will be the first between the two schools since Dec. 1, 1989. Santa Clara has won all four times the schools have met before.
