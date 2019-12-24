The Boise State men's basketball team has added another transfer.
The Broncos added former top-75 recruit Devonaire Doutrive on Tuesday, signing the guard to a financial aid agreement. He will enroll at Boise State in the spring semester after transferring from the University of Arizona, and will be eligible to compete for the Broncos following the fall 2020 semester with three semesters of competition remaining.
"Boise State was the right choice because it's a program of development," Doutrive said in a statement. "I feel like I need to be in a place where I can get better and where it feels like home. The staff is full of great coaches with great personalities. It feels like a family and they're all in, all together."
As it stands now, Boise State is scheduled to have five NCAA Division I transfers playing for it when Doutrive becomes eligible, including Emmanuel Akot, his former teammate at Arizona.
Oregon transfer Abu Kigab became eligible to compete for the Broncos last week, following the end of the fall 2019 semester, while Akot, Portland transfer Marcus Shaver and East Tennessee State transfer Mladen Armus are all slated to become eligible at the beginning of next season.
Doutrive, a four-star prep product who was ranked 67th nationally by 247Sports and was the No. 72 player in the 2018 ESPN 100 coming out of Birmingham High in Inglewod, Calif., averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds as a freshman during the 2018-19 season at Arizona. He averaged 6.3 point and 3.3 rebounds in three games this season before being cut from the Wildcats in November due to an unspecified violation of team rules, according to the Arizona Daily Sun. The Daily Sun reported that the dismissal came eight days after Doutrive was reinstated from a suspension.
Doutrive, who is originally from Dallas, had a 85 scout grave from ESPN coming out of high school, the second-highest rating for a Boise State signee, behind Akot.
Boise State is currently in Honolulu, where it will face UTEP at 1:30 p.m. MST today in the fifth-place game of the Diamond Head Classic. The game will be televised live on ESPNU.