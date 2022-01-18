BOISE — Double-digit win streaks never come easy.
The Boise State men’s basketball team certainly had to earn its 10th straight win on Tuesday, beating Air Force 62-56 with one starter in foul trouble for much of the game and another adding a knee brace at halftime.
Marcus Shaver had three fouls in the first half and picked up his fourth five minutes into the second half, and Emmanual Akot returned to the court in the second half — after missing the final five minutes of the first — with a small brace on his right knee. But the Broncos (13-4, 4-0 Mountain West) were able to hold off the Falcons late in the game to remain undefeated since the beginning of December.
“We just found a win,” said freshman Tyson Degenhart, who led the Broncos with 19 points. “I know it wasn’t the prettiest, we started off super good then kind of had a lull in the second part of the first half. But we found a way to get it done, and that’s what it takes in the second half.”
It’s just the fourth win streak of 10-games in program history, and the third under Rice. Last year, the Broncos set a school record with a 14-game win streak. The other two ended without extending to 11 games.
“If it was easy, everyone would do it,” said junior Max Rice, who finished with six points, including two big field goals in the second half. “I think the biggest thing is building chemistry as the wins keep coming. I think it gets harder as more wins come, because you got a bigger target on your back. But I think if we keep playing hard every game, we can keep this going, for sure.”
Early on, it looked like Boise State was going to face little challenge in getting its 10th straight win, hitting eight of its first 11 shots to take a 22-8 lead.
After Air Force got the first basket, Boise State scored nine straight, with Degenhart and Akot bookending the run with 3-point field goals.
Coming out of the first media time out, Akot hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the Broncos, extending their lead to 15-4.
With 11:38 left, the Broncos held a 14-point lead, but a nearly eight minute scoring drought allowed the Falcons to start to close the gap with a 9-0 run.
“It was missed free throw, missed free throw, missed layup,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “We had some good shots in those eight minutes. Those are dog minutes, eight times seven, that seemed like a lifetime of not scoring.”
Even a one-handed, crowd-raising dunk by Abu Kigab wasn’t enough to get the Broncos out of their late first-half funk, as it was one of only two field goals the Broncos scored in the final 11 minutes of the first half. By the end of the half, Air Force had cut Boise State’s lead to 29-26.
Boise State had to go the final five minutes of the first half without Akot, who was seen on a training bike late in the half. He returned to the court in the second half with a small brace on his right knee. Leon Rice said it was an earlier injury to Akot’s Achillies that flared up, but one he hopes he can recover quickly from with some rehab.
Air Force took a lead early in the second half, but before long, the Broncos were able to return to form.
With Boise State holding on to a 36-35 lead, Max Rice hit a jumper, starting a streak of five straight field goals made for the Broncos. Less than two minutes later, Rice hit the third basket in the Broncos’ run. It was the first game all season he made multiple field goals in the same game.
“It was nice getting a couple easy ones, the back doors, I always feel like that’s going to get me going” said Max Rice. “For some reason the 3 hasn’t been falling this year. But I’m going to try to stay confident and I’m going to make some big ones down the stretch, I know that.”
A 3-pointer by Akot extended the lead to 47-37 and represented the Broncos’ fifth straight field goal.
Even after the streak ended — with Rice missing a 3-pointer — Degenhart was under the basket to get the offensive rebound, putting back the layup and a free throw shot after he was fouled.
Boise State held a 57-44 lead with under five minutes left, but the Falcons proved to have one more push in them. A 12-1 run cut the deficit to two points with under 27 seconds left, but Kigab and Degenhart both hit free throws to ice the game for the Broncos.
“After the Saint Louis game (Boise State’s last loss), we really focused on making free throws,” Degenhart said. “That really cost us the game. But we just focused in, took it one shot at a time and we made them. We got them done somehow."
Akot finished with 12 points, all on 3-pointers while Kigab scored nine.
Boise State has a quick turnaround with two more games over the next four days, both on the road. The Broncos will play at Utah State on Thursday, then head to San Diego State for a game on Saturday.