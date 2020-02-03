Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice says he knows first hand that Wyoming is a better team than its record indicates.
When the Cowboys came to ExtraMile Arena on Jan. 1, they held a 41-37 lead in the second half before a 14-2 Boise State run helped spark a 65-54 victory.
Now the Broncos catch Wyoming coming off its first conference win of the season.
Boise State (15-8 overall, 7-4 Mountain West) travels to Laramie, Wyoming today to take on the Cowboys (6-17, 1-10), who are coming off a 71-66 win against San Jose State on Saturday.
“They've lost a lot of tough, heartbreaking games and one of them was here,” Rice said after Boise State's 73-64 win against Nevada on Saturday. “It's a tough place to play because you have the altitude, you got all those factors, you got the quick turnaround. We have to have our mind right to go in there and compete. They're coming off their first league win, so I'm sure their juices are flowing a little bit. They're going to come out and compete and we have to be ready to answer that and play a really good road game. We know how tough it is on the road in the Mountain West. If we don't play a great game, they're going to be waiting for us.”
Boise State will be entering the 8 p.m. game on a high note of its own, taking a four-game winning streak into Arena-Auditorium. The streak has taken the Broncos from eighth-place in the Mountain West three weeks ago, to second-place now.
It started with a late comeback win against Utah State — which Boise State travels to play on Saturday — continued with 34- and 28-point wins against Fresno State and San Jose State, respectively, and kept going with Saturday's win against Nevada.
If Boise State is able to run its streak to five tonight, it will be the first five-game conference winning streak for Boise State since 2014-15. That year, Boise State had winning streaks of eight and six, winning 14 of its last 15 games to claim the league regular season title.
A regular season title is practically out of reach for the Broncos as No. 4 San Diego State (23-0, 12-0) has all but clinched that. But Rice says things are coming together at the right time for Boise State, and if that can continue, it could mean big things for the final seven games of the regular season.
“We have tough guys that have been through the thick and thin with me for a long time,” Rice said. “So it's awesome to see them have success, and we want to continue that. We're going to keep working hard, and we're going to embrace every game. That's the beauty of where we are now. Right now, what you see around the nation, you're dealing with fatigue, you're dealing with injuries. The teams that are excited to play are the teams that are going to be there.”
The game will be live streamed on the Mountain West Network and BroncoSports.com. ROOT Sports Northwest was originally supposed to televise the game locally, but AT&T SportsNet, which was producing the game, had to cancel its broadcast due to weather in the region.