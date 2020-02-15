BOISE — Boise State coach Leon Rice would love to see a lethargic, disinterested San Diego State team come into ExtraMile Arena Sunday after the Aztecs cut down the nets and celebrated winning the Mountain West regular season title earlier this week.
He’s not expecting it to happen.
The fourth-ranked Aztecs storm into Boise as the lone undefeated team left in college basketball for one of the most anticipated games in ExtraMile Arena in several years. Tip off is 2 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally by the CBS Sports Network.
San Diego State (25-0 overall, 14-0 MW) clinched the regular season title Tuesday night with a home win over New Mexico despite still having more than two weeks left in the regular season. Confetti fell from the rafters, the students rushed the court and commissioner Craig Thompson presented them with the trophy. The Aztecs even took turns climbing the ladder and cutting down the nets.
Now, just a few days later, they’ll have to gear it back up in front of a likely sellout crowd on the road in a building where Boise State is 12-1 this season.
Perfect time for a letdown from the Aztecs, wouldn’t you think? The Broncos aren’t planning on it.
“They’ll have it right,” Rice said. “This time of year, every game means so much. They won’t just lay back and exhale and say, ‘We did it.’ They are doing something special right now, 25-0, and they’ve paid attention to that too. I don’t expect them to come in here and be like, ‘We’re not going to play our starters.’ That’s not happening.”
Less than 1,000 tickets remained as of Saturday afternoon for the rare chance to see a top-5 team in action. The No. 4 Aztecs are the highest-ranked team to play the Broncos in Boise in more than 20 years, and just the fourth top-5 team ever to play at Boise State.
San Diego State is charging towards a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and looks to be one of the six or seven teams most likely to win the National Championship in early April.
They’ve got the likely Mountain West Player of the Year in Malachi Flynn, and three other All-League caliber starters. They can beat you on the inside with Vanderbilt transfer Yanni Wetzell, or from the outside with the long-range shooting of Flynn, Matt Mitchell and KJ Feagin.
Likely NCAA Tournament teams BYU, Creighton and Iowa have already taken their stab at the Aztecs and come up empty. So has everybody else, including Utah, Utah State, Nevada, New Mexico and UNLV.
Boise State gets its chance inside the ring on Sunday.
“Here we are in mid-February and you’re playing a national relevant game and that’s what you want as a program and what guys came here to do,” Rice said. “We’re playing good basketball, they are obviously playing good basketball. It’s two good teams taking the floor.”
Boise State has won three-straight games against San Diego State in Boise, and five of the past seven. The two losses were by a combined five points, including a 67-65 loss to No. 5 San Diego State in 2014 in which the Broncos let a 14-point second-half lead slip away by scoring just eight points in the final 13:38 of the game.
The Broncos have proven they can hang tough with the Aztecs in Boise. But this wouldn’t just be another win over the Aztecs. This would arguably be the biggest in program history.
Boise State has never won an NCAA Tournament game. And it has never beaten a top-10 team. A win at No. 11 Creighton during the 2012-13 season is the Broncos’ best win to date. So a win against the No. 4 team, the nation’s final undefeated team, at this point in the season?
There wouldn’t be a bigger win in the history of Boise State basketball.
“This is rare air because obviously nobody has done it,” Rice said. “It’s why you come to Boise State. It’s why you want to be a college basketball player, to play in these moments.”
The buzz has been noticeable around campus to Boise State’s players. More than 1,100 student tickets have already been claimed for the game — more than double any other game this season.
“I kind of feel like this is like an NBA Finals game or something,” senior Marcus Dickinson said. “This is rare. The No. 4 team coming into Boise? That doesn’t happen very often, so we want to take advantage of that and be the first team to beat them.”
The Broncos already had one chance against the Aztecs last month in San Diego, and it didn’t go well. Boise State fell behind by double digits in the first few minutes of the game and never was competitive in a 83-65 loss in San Diego on Jan. 11. The 23-point halftime deficit was the largest in Rice’s 10 years at the helm.
But Boise State has won six of eight games since and has looked like a different team of late.
“I know when we played there a couple months ago, we had a slow start, our ball wasn’t moving and we didn’t get paint touches, we were taking bad shots,” Dickinson said. “But they haven’t seen the new Broncos yet. That’s going to be a huge difference for us, them seeing the new Broncos and what we’re capable of.”
Limited tickets remain at BroncoSports.com and at the ExtraMile Arena box office, but there’s a decent chance none remain by tip off. It likely will be the biggest crowd in at least two years, and an electric atmosphere not felt in the building in even longer.
And when the Broncos get a big home crowd behind them, they usually win. Boise State is 10-2 under Rice when the crowd at ExtraMile Arena is greater than 10,000. And the two losses? One came in overtime and the other was decided by three points.
It should be a special day at ExtraMile Arena. It could be a historic one.
“We’ve had some epic battles with these guys,” Rice said. “We’re hoping for nothing less.”