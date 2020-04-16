BOISE — Both the Boise State football and basketball teams officially each added a pair of transfers this week.
The football team signed two graduate transfers in tight end Mason Sikes of Lamar and offensive tackle Ozuma Osuji from Rice. Both will be immediately eligible for their final year of eligibility this fall.
The men's basketball team added a pair of junior college transfers in Naje Smith from Cochise College in Arizona and Lukas Milner from Johnson County Community College in Kansas. Both have two years of eligibility plus an additional redshirt year available.
The Idaho Press previously reported the commitments of all four players, but their signings were made official and announced by Boise State on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-7 Smith was a first-team NJCAA Division I All-American, while the 6-10 Milner led the country in field goal percentage at 71.4%. Rice hinted that both could be redshirt candidates, but said nothing had been decided.
"You have two guys who have their best basketball ahead of them," Boise State coach Leon Rice said. "They both want to work and get better. They have the ability to play above the rim a little bit and make plays beyond their height.
"With them it's about development and their upside. I think if we do a great job and they do a great job developing, the sky is the limit for both of them."
Both Sikes and Osuji help add depth to areas of need for the football team. The Broncos have just one tight end that recorded a catch last season, and they lose four starting offensive linemen from the 2019 season.