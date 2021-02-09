BOISE - Unable to host fans on campus at ExtraMile Arena, the Boise State Athletics Department is looking at an alternative option for some remaining men’s basketball home games.
Multiple sources told the Idaho Press Tuesday that the school is exploring a unique plan to potentially play Thursday and Saturday's games against UNLV at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa in order to allow a limited number of fans to attend each game.
Discussions were ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon, according to sources, but the working plan if it were finalized would allow somewhere around 1,600-1,800 fans to attend each game.
The Feb. 18 home game against Utah State also could be played at the Idaho Center, but the Feb. 20th game couldn’t because the Idaho Girls High School Basketball State Tournament being held there that day.
Sources stressed that the deal was not done and that there was no guarantee it would happen. A decision likely needs to be made Tuesday to allow time for the logistical changes needed to move the location of a game in 48 hours.
It's unclear if UNLV and Utah State would potentially have to sign off on the change.
Boise State previously played the Idaho Vandals at the Ford Idaho Center in 2011 in a game the Broncos won 76-73 in front of 7,540 fans.
The Broncos also hosted an NIT game against the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the Idaho Center in 2004 due to a previously scheduled Metallica concert inside then-Taco Bell Arena. A crowd of 10,153 - the largest for a basketball game in the history of the Idaho Center - attended that one.
Multiple boosters and season ticket holders have been contacted by Boise State about the plan. One booster told the Idaho Press that he contributed to a fund needed to cover the venue change.
Another told the Idaho Press he was contacted about potentially joining the Lyle Smith Society annual giving program in exchange for receiving tickets to Thursday and Saturday’s games.
A Boise State spokesman declined comment when reached Tuesday.
Boise State coach Leon Rice has been pushing to allow for limited fans to attend for weeks. The school recently announced family members of players and staff members would be allowed for the final two home series against UNLV and Utah State.
But Rice and the Broncos quietly pushed for more fans similar to the 1,600 Utah State has hosted at games this season in Logan.
Apparently unable to get approval Central District Health, new athletic director Jeramiah Dickey pivoted to a potential alternative option - moving the games out of Ada County entirely.
The Ford Idaho Center is in Canyon County, which doesn't have as strict of COVID-19 regulations on gathering limits as Boise and Ada County.
It's expected that tickets would not be available for the general public. Students and a select group of season ticket holders and donors are expected to get the tickets should the plan go through.
The Idaho Press reached out to the Ford Idaho Center, the Mountain West and UNLV for comment on the potential venue change for this week’s series but none immediately responded.
The Broncos are 7-0 inside ExtraMile Arena this season.
Boise State (14-4, 10-3 MW) is looking to rebound after losing both games at Nevada over the weekend. Tip off Thursday, as of now, is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on FOX Sports 1.
The location is apparently still up in the air.