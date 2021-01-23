BOISE — The Boise State men's basketball team will resume practice Sunday and is on schedule to play Colorado State in Fort Collins next week after it was determined that a false positive COVID-19 test result forced the cancelation of Friday's game against Fresno State.
Boise State released a statement Saturday evening that said, "Following additional testing, it was determined that the COVID-19 test result which caused the postponement of Friday's game was a false positive attributed to an asymptomatic patient who received further testing consistent with Boise State and Mountain West protocols.
"Boise State will resume basketball activities Sunday, in preparation for its upcoming series at Colorado State (Wednesday and Friday). The postponed game against Fresno State will be rescheduled at a time agreed upon by both institutions and the Mountain West.
Boise State took regularly scheduled COVID-19 tests following Wednesday's game. Results came back Friday morning, and one member of the team's bubble received a positive test.
As a result of that initial positive test, contact tracing protocols put the Broncos below the Mountain West minimum of seven scholarship players available to play, and Friday night's game was subsequently canceled.
But the Broncos got results back Saturday from additional testing done Friday which showed the positive test was actually a 'false positive' and the Broncos were cleared to resume team activities.
Boise State still has multiple tests still left prior to Wednesday's game against Colorado State, but Saturday's announcement is positive news for a team riding a 13-game winning streak and sitting alone atop the Mountain West standings. Some teams have missed almost a month due to COVID-19 outbreaks within the program this season.
Boise State (13-1, 10-0 MW) currently sits in first place in the Mountain West standings, while Colorado State (11-3, 8-2 MW) is alone in third place. Tip off Wednesday is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.