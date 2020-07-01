The Boise State men’s basketball team will play Texas A&M in a neutral site game as part of a multi-game event in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 18, sources told the Idaho Press Tuesday night.
The Broncos and Aggies will be one of two games that night at the Toyota Center, the 18,000-seat arena that is home to the NBA’s Houston Rockets.
Assuming he pulls out of the NBA Draft and returns for his senior season, the game will serve as a cool homecoming for Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr. — a native of Houston.
Texas A&M is coached by Buzz Williams and went 16-14 in his first season last year. That includes a 10-8 record in the SEC and three top-50 KenPom wins against Auburn, Arkansas and Mississippi State. The Aggies are expected to be improved next season.
The matchup with Texas A&M is expected to be announced as early as Wednesday.
Adding a quality SEC opponent strengthens what was already shaping up to be a strong and difficult schedule for the Broncos during the 2020-21 season.
Boise State is in the prestigious Orlando Invitational with a pair of preseason top-10 teams in Gonzaga and Michigan State over Thanksgiving as part of a field that also includes Auburn, Xavier, Saint Louis, Belmont and Siena.
The Broncos also have known nonconference road games at BYU, Rhode Island and Cal State-Northridge, and home games against Tulsa, Santa Clara and Northern Colorado.
The full 2020-21 schedule is expected to be released later this summer.