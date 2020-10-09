BOISE - The Boise State men's basketball team will open conference play with consecutive home games and finish with a pair of road games.
The Mountain West Conference announced the 18-game league slate for the 2020-21 season Friday. Dates could potentially slide a day earlier or later for TV purposes. This year the league has deals with CBS Sports and FOX.
Boise State starts Dec. 29 at home against San Jose State. The Broncos stay home to host Air Force on Jan. 2 before a huge road game at league favorite San Diego State on Jan. 5.
Boise State returns home for the third time in four games on Jan. 9 to play Colorado state before road games at UNLV (Jan. 12) and Fresno State (Jan. 16).
The Broncos are home to play Utah State (Jan. 23) and Wyoming (Jan. 26) before playing at San Jose State (Jan. 30). UNLV visits ExtraMile Arena on Feb. 2 before Boise State hits the road to play at Nevada (Feb. 6) and New Mexico (Feb. 9).
After a home game against Fresno State on Feb. 13, the Broncos play at Wyoming on Feb. 16. Boise State finishes the home slate against San Diego State (Feb. 23) and Nevada (Feb. 27) before road games at Utah State (March 2) and Colorado State (March 6) to end the regular season.
As part of the unbalanced league schedule, Boise State will not host New Mexico and will not travel to Air Force.
The Broncos can play as many as nine nonconference games, but no information on them was released Friday. Boise State is slated to play at least three games in the Orlando Invitational in late November, and likely will stay there to play additional nonconference games.
The previous nonconference schedule, including games against Texas A&M, Northern Iowa, Tulsa, Santa Clara and Northern Colorado, likely will be redone due to the season starting two weeks later.
Boise State and San Diego State are expected to be the top two teams heading into the season. The Broncos return leading scorer Derrick Alston Jr. and add four Division I transfers including a pair of previous top-100 recruits from Arizona.
ESPN is expected to announce the dates and format for the Orlando Invitational in the near future.