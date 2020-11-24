BOISE — Mladen Armus came to America hoping to find two things: a solid education and a chance to play basketball.
That dream brought the Serbia native to Boise State.
The 6-foot-10 Armus spent two years at East Tennessee State before transferring to Boise State last summer. After sitting out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, he’ll make his debut with the Broncos Friday against No. 17 Houston in the season opener when he starts at center.
“I’m very excited and motivated,” Armus said. “It’s been a while since I stepped on the court. I just hope that we can play the full season and have the games.”
Armus grew up in Belgrade, Serbia, but made the move to the United States to play high school basketball at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas. He explained that “it is not possible to educate on a high level and play basketball at a high level back in Serbia, so I saw the chance for that here and because of that I came to the states.”
He did enough at Southwest Christian Academy to earn a scholarship offer to East Tennessee State, where he played two seasons from 2017-20. Armus averaged 7.1 points and 6.6 rebounds in 67 games at ETSU.
But he decided to transfer elsewhere for a new experience and put his name in the transfer portal. One of the first coaches to reach out was Boise State assistant coach Mike Burns.
“I liked the whole presentation he and Coach Rice were telling me so I came here on a visit and I liked it here,” said Armus, who is a redshirt junior.
Transferring was tough for Armus because it meant having to sit out an entire season. But he used that time to focus on getting stronger and improving his skills, knowing that Friday would eventually come.
“It was hard in the aspect that I couldn’t help the guys on the court and watching them in action knowing I could help them but not really, that was hard,” said Armus. “But I tried to move those feelings away by helping the guys in practice and preparing them for the next game the best way I could.
“When I thought about helping them and improving myself for the next season, it helped me a lot to not have those feelings about sitting out.”
Armus won’t lead Boise State’s team in scoring, but he figures to be a major factor in the paint as the only true center on the roster.
“He brings toughness, strength, size and he can score the ball too,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “To have a center that’s built like that and can do the things he can do is valuable to hold down the middle for you. He might not be the tallest center in the league, but there might not be anybody that’s stronger.
“He compliments the other guys we have really, really well. He’s so unselfish, such a team guy and has a great work ethic about him too.”
Asked what he will bring, Armus said. “rebounding, protecting the paint and the basket defensively and scoring offensively around the basket.”
Armus said he feels much improved from his final game at East Tennessee State, when he had 15 points and nine rebounds against Wofford in the Southland Conference Tournament.
“I hope I will show that in the games,” Armus said.
Armus started 24 games as a sophomore at ETSU during the 2018-19 season and averaged 8.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 block per game. He scored in double figures 10 times, including a career-high 21 points against Western Carolina. He grabbed 17 rebounds in a game against Samford, and had at least 10 rebounds in seven games that year.
With Boise State featuring an athletic roster of guards and slashers, Armus will have a key role for the Broncos in the middle.
“That’s a big body,” said Marcus Shaver, who played with Armus on the scout team last year. “He’s going to help a lot on the boards. He’s real strong. You’ll just have to see — he’s different down there.”
Teammates nicknamed him ‘The Beast’ because of his physicality and ability to dominate down low.
“He’s super strong and has very good foot work and a very nice jump hook,” fellow transfer Emmanuel Akot said. “He can do a lot of things. He also brings great leadership skills and a lot of intangibles. He’s a great teammate.”
Armus said his home in Serbia is eight hours ahead of Boise, but he hopes to figure out a way for his parents and family to watch his games online the next day.
Leaving home wasn’t easy and living in a country with a new language remains a challenge, but Armus has big goals and big dreams — and he’s working every day to make them come true.
“It’s important to me to have an education and a plan after basketball and to continue a family thing because all of my family is educated and finished at good universities,” Armus said. “I didn’t want to break that tradition and I wanted to continue to follow their steps that way but also with basketball.
“I’d like to play basketball as long as I can.”
That will be at Boise State for the next few years. And both sides appear ready to benefit.