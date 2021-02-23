BOISE — San Diego State senior Matt Mitchell has seen plenty of Boise State during his career with the Aztecs.
This might be the best Bronco group he’s faced yet.
Mitchell, who is 5-2 against Boise State the past three years, knows his group will be in for quite the challenge when the Broncos arrive at Viejas Arena for two huge games Thursday and Saturday.
“More athletic as the years have gone on,” Mitchell said of Boise State’s roster. “It will be a battle. It will be a test for us. But we’ll be ready.”
Boise State (18-4, 14-3 MW) arrives on a four-game winning streak and in first place in the Mountain West standings. But San Diego State (17-4, 11-3 MW) is tied with the Broncos in the loss column and will win the title with wins in its last three games.
The Aztecs and Broncos are very similar in that they both have athletic, deep teams with multiple scoring threats. Both teams are also among the best defensive teams in the league as well.
“They are well-coached and they play hard,” Mitchell said. “Derrick Alston is a very, very good player. He’s very good at getting downhill going to his right. They also have other pieces to the puzzle just like us. I think it will be all about defense. It will be a battle on the defensive end on both sides so we’ll see who can grind it out.
“They have a lot of guys who can put the ball in the basket just like us. It’s a lot to worry about.”
The Aztecs have been the league standard for several years and have a national brand and respect similar to that of Boise State’s football team. The Broncos lost three times to San Diego State last season.
San Diego State also enters on an 8-game winning streak — but that doesn’t mean the Aztecs expect to coast to a pair of wins against the Broncos this week.
“They play well together and they are well-coached,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “They have go-to players in Alston and (Abu) Kigab and RayJ Dennis, but they are a lot like us where one guy doesn’t have to carry them. They have a lot of offensive pieces that on any given night can get going.
“They have a lot of good players. They are talented at multiple positions and they play well together, so that’s always a challenge defensively when you have to concentrate on so many different pieces.”
Dutcher said he’s admired Boise State coach Leon Rice, the longest-tenured coach in the league. Dutcher is in his fourth year as the head coach at San Diego State but is a longtime assistant coach in the league.
“His experience — he’s got 200-plus wins at Boise,” Dutcher said. “Once you go through things, I’m finding out still that even though I’m old in age, experience wise this is only my fourth year as a head coach and you continue to learn things.
“Leon has been doing this a long time. His teams get better as the season gets on. He fixes things that are broke and things they are good at he continues to work to get better at. Leon is a very good coach and I’ve learned a lot from watching his teams play over the years.”
One area to watch? Rebounding. The Aztecs struggled with that in their last game against Fresno State, while Boise State comes in as the No. 5 rebounding team in the league — including No. 3 on the defensive end.
“Boise rebounds the ball at a very high level and Armus is as good a offensive rebounder as we’ve played all year,” Dutcher said. “It will be a great challenge for us.”
Tip off Thursday in San Diego is 7 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally by FOX Sports 1.
BRONCOS TO HOST FRESNO STATE ON MARCH 2
The Mountain West Conference announced a series of makeup games for next week Tuesday, including a March 2 matchup in Boise between the Broncos and Fresno State.
The Bulldogs and Broncos played once in Boise already on Jan. 20, but the game for Jan. 22 was postponed due to an eventual false positive COVID-19 test result within Boise State’s program.
Fresno State will make the trip back to Boise for a 5 p.m. tip off on Tuesday in a game that will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
“I feel bad because the reason ours was canceled turned out to be a false positive and Fresno was here and practicing and ready to go and we had to cancel on game day an send them home,” Rice said. “So I’m empathetic to their position. I mean that’s terrible they have to spend all the money to come back here and do it again, but that’s the kind of year it has been. Everybody has had to deal with a lot of different stuff.”
If the rest of the games scheduled get played, Boise State and Air Force will be the only two teams in the league to play the full 20 games. Other rescheduled games include San Diego State at UNLV, Colorado State at Nevada and Utah State at Fresno State.
San Diego State had hoped to avoid having to travel to play UNLV, while Colorado State reportedly didn’t want to travel to play at Nevada. But the Mountain West wanted the league championship to be as fair as possible, and made sure games were rescheduled to ensure everybody played everybody at least once.
“To figure out what is best is really, really difficult,” Rice said. “But the grind of the season means so much and there’s a competitive integrity that I’m always hoping that we keep fighting for as far as rewarding the champion and rewarding the team that has made that grind.”
Rice said it’s still possible Boise State could add another nonconference home game to the schedule later next week. If they don’t, Boise State will have eight days off heading into the Mountain West Tournament.