BOISE — Things couldn’t have gone worse for the Boise State men’s basketball game for much of Wednesday night’s game against Fresno State.
The Broncos somehow still won by 22.
Boise State proved yet again that it has a special group this season, ripping off a crazy 30-5 run to make up for a lackluster first 30 minutes in a 73-51 win over Fresno State at ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos (13-1, 9-0 MW) missed their first 11 shots of the game and had their worst shooting half of the season. The Broncos didn’t take their first lead until 9:38 remained in the second half.
It didn’t matter. The Broncos again showed their ability to flip the switch, going from awful to amazing in a matter of seconds to extend the program-record winning streak to 13 straight games.
“I’ve never been on a team like this,” guard Marcus Shaver said. “It’s crazy.”
Derrick Alston Jr. had 21 points while Shaver added 17 — including 12 down the stretch in the second half — to help the Broncos overcome a subpar first 30 minutes.
The Broncos went 1 for 14 from 3-point range in the first half and shot just 25.7 percent from the field overall — their worst shooting half of the season. But they used solid defense, forcing Fresno State into eight turnovers, and trailed just 30-28 at the break.
Fresno State extended the lead to 38-31 early in the second half, but the Broncos finished the game with a 42-13 run in the final 17 minutes to turn the seven-point deficit into an impressive 22-point win.
“When you start to win games and get on a roll, outside voices make it feel like it's supposed to start out 30-0 and that’s not realistic,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “That’s not Division I basketball. That’s a good team with good players and good coaches and they have a plan and it’s hard.
“The reason we’ve won all these games we’ve won is their ability to respond. ... You have to have that ability to respond when things aren’t going well for us and that’s what we showed.”
Boise State outrebounded Fresno State by 15 in the second half after losing the battle on the boards in the first half.
But the biggest problem was Boise State’s shooting early on. The Broncos missed several open looks, many from close to the basket, before Max Rice finally scored with 12:54 left in the game.
They were just 2 of 20 from 3-point range before a huge 3-pointer from Abu Kigab in front of Boise State’s bench tied the game at 46-all with 10:24 left and ignited the game-ending 30-5 run.
“We knew eventually the lid would come off the rim and that’s what happened tonight,” Shaver said. “Once we get that ball moving and we get in our rhythm, we’re hard to beat. You guys saw that tonight. We picked it up in the second half. We knew we didn’t perform as good in the first half, but we stuck with it and came out with the win.
“We can’t start off the way we did. We started off pretty slow defensively and that affected us offensively as well. We just can’t start off like that ever again. We’ll definitely learn from this game.”
Alston scored on a driving layup to put the Broncos up 48-46 with 9:38 left. Given their first lead of the game, the Broncos didn’t look back.
The Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year followed with another jumper, Shaver added a bucket and Alston hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 55-46 with 6:55 to play. Shaver then capped a 14-0 run with another basket.
After a pair of free throws from Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson, Shaver hit a 3-pointer, Kigab had a steal and slam and added two more free throws. Suddenly, Boise State led 64-47 with just 3:55 left.
After a bucket from Robinson — Fresno State’s only field goal in the final 13:03 of the game — Kigab and Shaver added buckets, RayJ Dennis scored on a short floater and Shaver added the exclamation point with a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to make it 73-51.
Boise State has now won six of its nine Mountain West games by at least 20 points — a stat that seemed unlikely for much of Wednesday night.
“There was no panic in us, for sure,” Alston said. “We definitely weren’t ourselves in the first half. That was probably one of our worst halves, but we were fortunate to only be down two. I’m just proud of the guys with the way we responded in the second half.
“We knew our shots were going to start falling and we had a couple big runs in that second half that opened the game up for us. ... With all the weapons we have, we have big shot makers and big shot takers.”
The Broncos will look to keep things rolling, preferably with a better start, when they host Fresno State in the second of the two-game series Friday night at 7 on CBS Sports Network.