RENO, Nev. — Nevada coach Steve Alford named seven different Boise State players during a media session Thursday while complimenting how talented and deep the Broncos were ahead of the two-game series.
The veteran coach forgot to name Emmanuel Akot. He won’t make that mistake again.
Akot hit four 3-pointers and had a career-high 19 points in just 25 minutes in Boise State’s 74-72 loss to the Wolf Pack Friday night at the Lawlor Events Center. Akot made 6 of 11 shots overall, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and added four rebounds in easily the best game of his college career.
It wasn’t an egregious omission from Alford given the lack of impact Akot had made the past month. He missed three games due to a sore Achilles and scored just six total points in three games since returning.
But he matched that in a span of 30 seconds with consecutive 3-pointers in the first half, and made three 3s in the first half while finishing with 11 points. His fourth 3-pointer of the game came with 2:42 left and temporarily gave the Broncos a 70-67 lead.
“He’s kind of finding his groove,” Rice said. “It was certainly nice to see him have the success that he deserves. It would have been a lot sweeter for him to have that in a win. That’s the thing about Emmanuel. He just cares about us winning so that’s not going to mean much to him.”
Akot looked much more confident and aggressive than he had in recent weeks, which is no doubt a welcomed sign for a Boise State team that had high hopes for him entering the year. Akot was a former top-25 national recruit and is the highest-ranked prep player ever to play for the Broncos.
He played like it Friday night, helping the Broncos nearly pull off a Quad 2 win on the road.
The 6-foot-8 transfer from Arizona has had an up and down first season with the Broncos after sitting out last season due to transfer rules. He missed the first two games of the season due to an illness, but scored at least 12 points three times in a five-game stretch and was averaging 10.2 ppg when the calendar turned to 2021.
But he had just 11 total points in the next two games before the Achilles injury, and just two, zero and four in three games since returning. He also entered the game just 6 of 33 from 3-point range for the season (18.2 percent) coming in.
“I’m definitely getting a lot healthier,” Akot said. “I’m working every day to get pain free. I’m definitely making good progress and it’s a good sign.”
He got things going Friday. And boy did the Broncos need it. Boise State got 23 points from Derrick Alston Jr. and 15 from Abu Kigab, but just 15 total combined points from Marcus Shaver Jr., RayJ Dennis, Mladen Armus, Devonaire Doutrive and Max Rice against the Wolf Pack.
The Broncos got 19 points from the bench in the loss — all from Akot.
“That’s who he has been in practice,” Rice said. “When you have that consistency of being able to practice, that helps. His versatility and his scoring ability and passing ability and his ability to make guys better — that’s what I envision continuing. That’s the challenge for me as a coach to get all eight of these guys playing at their best.”
The Broncos will need another big game from Akot on Sunday if they want to earn the series split. Tip off is scheduled for 2 p.m. MST and the game will be televised nationally on FOX Sports 1.
BRONCOS HOPE TO PUT LOSS BEHIND THEM
Rice told the Idaho Press on Saturday that he was confident the Broncos would respond Sunday after losing Friday despite leading for much of the game. The Broncos previously won both games following losses earlier this season.
“That was a heartbreaker, no question,” Rice said. “But we set the tone and the tone is hey, we did some good things but we didn’t do enough good things. If we want to be the team we want to become, we have to learn from that.
“Every team we play from here on out is good so if you don’t do the right things every night, you’re going to be in these dog fights. If we can learn from it and get better then it will be a great thing, and that’s what I’m banking on because these guys have shown that every single time.”
Defense and ball movement on offense are two things that need to improve Sunday for the result to be different in the rematch.
“We have to be a great defensive team and we have to be elite ball movers,” Rice said. “That’s what we strive for. I thought we had some of that but we need more consistency with it.”