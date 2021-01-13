LARAMIE, Wyo. — Pretty soon there will be no choice but to take notice with what the Boise State men’s basketball team is doing.
Another night, another blowout win.
Boise State continued its onslaught of Mountain West opponents Wednesday with a 90-70 thrashing of Wyoming at Arena-Auditorium.
The Broncos (12-1, 8-0 MW) have now won 12 games in a row since a season-opening loss to No. 8 Houston on Nov. 27. They’ve won 10 of the 12 by double digits, including both games in Laramie by at least 20 points.
Devonaire Doutrive had 17 points to lead six players in double figures for the Broncos, who again looked dominant from start to finish.
Despite the impressive first two months of the season, the Broncos have yet to get much national attention. That might soon change.
“I think we’ve earned it at this point in January,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “I think we’ve earned some attention.”
Abu Kigab added 15 points and six rebounds and both Derrick Alston Jr. and RayJ Dennis had 14 points for the Broncos, who are now 8-0 in conference play for the first time in program history.
Asked how much longer he can keep the lid on the hype for this team, Rice added, “I don’t think we need to keep a lid on it. This is a good basketball team.”
It was an impressive exclamation point on the end of a grueling stretch for the Broncos. Wednesday was the sixth game in 14 days, the fourth in the past eight days and the second in three nights at 7,220 feet of elevation.
“I’m just really proud because this was a hard stretch,” Rice said. “We had a lot going against us. We knew this would be a huge challenge and maybe a bigger one the second night and our guys came out and played hard and together. We had six guys in double figures. It was just really impressive by these guys.
“We were tired, no doubt about it, but they had the mentality to fight through it and the mental toughness and the grit it took to get this done. To win by 23 and 20 against this team with four days in Laramie, that’s impressive.”
Marcus Shaver Jr. had 12 points and RayJ Dennis had 10 for Boise State, which gets a much-needed week off before hosting Fresno State Jan. 20 and 22 at ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos shot 54.2 percent for the game and scored 90 points despite making just 5 of 19 shots from 3-point range. Boise State had 52 points in the paint, 17 fast break points and 25 points off the bench.
“It definitely feels really good to come out both games and be up 20 and dominate that full 80 minutes,” Alston said. “We’re enjoying the stretch we’re on, but we just have to keep getting better.
“We have a lot of talented guys and I think it’s hard to prepare for us because if you take one guy away, it opens everything up for another guy. It’s just really fun to play with these guys knowing we can all play to our strengths and not have to play out of character.”
It’s hard to lose when you don’t miss, and the Broncos didn’t early on. Alston hit a 3-pointer 13 seconds into the game and the Broncos never looked back. They made their first five shots and started 10 for 13 from the field while building a 26-14 lead.
Boise State made 12 straight shots from inside the 3-point line to start the game, not missing from inside the arc until Kigab bricked a jumper with 8:35 left in the half.
A dunk from Armus put the Broncos up 35-22 and a deep Max Rice 3-pointer upped the lead to 38-22 with 6:10 left before the half.
Doutrive scored on a layup and hit the ensuing free throw and Kigab added two more on a put back before a frustrated Wyoming coach Jeff Linder was whistled for a technical foul for arguing with the officials.
The Broncos continued to pour it on late in the half. Dennis scored on a nifty layup, Rice added a floater and Shaver hit two free throws before Doutrive swished a long 3-pointer from the top of the key as the halftime buzzer sounded to give Boise State a 55-33 lead.
It was more in the same in the second half. A basket from Kigab and a 3-pointer from Shaver upped the lead to 71-45, and the Broncos had their biggest lead of the game at 75-50 after four straight points from Doutrive with 10:40 left.
Boise State was on pace to surpass 100 points for the second time in a conference game for the first time since 1975 before running out of gas down the stretch while playing for the second time in three games at the highest elevation of any Division I team.
Regardless, the Broncos won comfortably while finishing with their 10th double-digit win of the season.
Boise State won the two games at Wyoming by 23 and 20 points, moving up from No. 74 to No. 56 in the KenPom rankings in the process.
After the game, the Broncos moved to No. 19 in the NET rankings, which are the primary tool used by the NCAA selection committee when it comes to picking the 68-team field in March.
But Boise State first hopes to soon reach the top 25. They’ve done it just once in program history, when they checked in at No. 25 in the final week of the 2015 regular season. In this week’s AP Poll the Broncos had eight points, which put them 37th overall. In the Coaches Poll they had 29 points, which was good for 33rd.
After another pair of blowout wins on the road, the question seemed relevant: Are there really 25 teams better than the Broncos right now?
“That’s not for me to decide,” Rice said. “I have to control what we can control. But I know we’re pretty good and we’re playing pretty good. The best thing about them is they are hungry to get better. They are fun to be around and fun to coach. ... But that will come if we do our job and we have been, so I’m sure it will come.”
It’s been 48 days since the Broncos lost a game. At this point, who knows when the streak will end.