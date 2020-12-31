Not even playing in a Phoenix rec center could slow down this Boise State men’s basketball team.
The Broncos looked impressive yet again – maybe as good as they have all season – in a 106-54 beatdown of San Jose State Thursday night at the Ability 360 sports and fitness center in Phoenix.
Boise State (7-1) went a perfect 25 for 25 at the free throw line and shot 48 percent from the field while finishing with the program’s biggest ever margin of victory (52 points) in a Mountain West Conference game.
Playing in a YMCA-type facility due to San Jose State being unable to host games in San Jose due to government restrictions in Santa Clara County, the Broncos started off fast and never looked back. They led 54-29 at the half and pushed the lead to as many as 54 points in the second half to win.
Boise State has now won seven games in a row following a season-opening loss to now-No. 5 Houston. The Broncos have won four straight games by at least 20 points.
“What a great effort by our guys and a great mental approach,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “(People) were tweeting about where we were playing but we were honored to be able to play here and honored to have the opportunity to play and we treat it like that every time we get the chance to play.
“It’s the most important game of the year. We know how precious these are. We had guys sit out last year and waited to play and we have to pass these tests and do all that to play so we cherish every second we get out here and our play reflected that tonight.
Derrick Alston Jr. led the Broncos with 23 points – his fourth straight 20-plus point game. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 18 points and seven rebounds, Abu Kigab had 12 points and 14 rebounds and Emmanuel Akot and Ray J Dennis each added 13 points. Max Rice was the sixth player in double figures with 11.
Boise State has won all three Mountain West games by at least 24 points. It's just the second time in program history they've won three consecutive league games by at least 24. The seven-game win streak overall is Boise State's longest since the 2016-2017 season.
The defense was superb again, holding San Jose State to 23.8 percent shooting (15 for 63). The Spartans went just 3 for 26 from 3-point range (11.5 percent) and had 15 turnovers.
The Broncos were good again in transition with a 26-5 advantage in fast break points and also controlled the glass – outrebounding the Spartans 55-34.
“Obviously we blew them out but there’s still areas where we can improve and get better,” Kigab said. “That’s the whole process of this season, that growth mindset to get better every day.”
Asked about playing in the unique setting of a rec center, Kigab said, “It was fun. I loved it. It reminded me of the good old days with AAU and high school. I was really into it.”
Boise State moved up six spots in the KenPom rankings with the win to No. 62 in the country. The Broncos likely need to get inside the top 40 by the end of the season to be in position for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, but they appear well on their way. They started at No. 106 when the season began.
Boise State led 9-2 on a layup from Kigab in the early going and pushed the advantage to 16-9 on a 3-pointer from Shaver Jr.
A layup from Max Rice, a jumper from Shaver Jr. and two free throws from Alston capped a 13-2 run and increased Boise State’s lead to 29-11 with 8:23 left in the half.
Alston drove to the basket and made a layup to make it 40-19 and Dennis added back to back baskets to put the Broncos up 51-25 with 2:18 left in the half.
“We can score in waves,” Rice said. “All of a sudden – boom, boom, boom – and the lead can grow pretty quickly. That’s kind of who we are becoming a little bit.”
Boise State went 16 for 16 from the free throw line in the first half and had just two turnovers in the first 20 minutes. Alston had 13 points and Shaver Jr. had 12 in the first half.
It was more of the same in the second half as the Broncos opened with a 13-0 run to take a 67-29 lead with 17:42 left in the game.
A 3-pointer from Akot put the Broncos up 88-38 with and Mladen Armus added a pair of free throws to make it 90-38 with 6:40 left.
Boise State might have had a shot at the all-time program record of 118 points had they not emptied the bench with more than five minutes still remaining.
“These guys love to hoop and we talked about it, playing in this place – they’d give anything just to play a game,” Rice said. “They don’t care if its here or where. It’s a beautiful facility and you put a black tarp around the seats in a stadium and you’d never know the difference. It’s a great place to shoot, so we like it”
The Broncos and Spartans will play again Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Phoenix to complete the two-game series. That game will be at Grand Canyon University and be televised nationally on FOX Sports 1.